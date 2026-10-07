Apple TV announces major F1 broadcast upgrade for United States Grand Prix
Apple TV is introducing Dolby Atmos to its Formula 1 coverage from the United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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Formula 1 is about to become a little bit louder in the best way. Dolby Laboratories and Apple have announced that, from the United States Grand Prix race weekend that stars on the 23 October, Apple TV subscribers will have access to Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision in their F1 coverage.
Both audio formats will be available to viewers who have compatible Apple devices as well as Dolby-compatible TVs and supporting technology such as soundbars and home theatre systems that are set up with the Apple TV app.
The Austin race will be the first opportunity to enjoy the upgrade.
What Dolby Atmos adds to F1
Atmos is designed to stop the broadcast feeling like a race you're watching on TV and more like a race around your living room.
“Formula 1 is one of the most captivating sports in the world, where every circuit, team, and race weekend has its own visual and sonic identity,” said John Couling, senior vice president of entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Together, Dolby and Apple have redefined how audiences experience entertainment, from music to movies and TV. Now, with Dolby Atmos joining Dolby Vision for Formula 1 on Apple TV, we're setting a new bar for how fans experience the sights and sounds of the sport.”
This is the first season with Apple as F1's US broadcaster, allowing American fans to watch in 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision and 5.1 surround sound. Dolby Vision improves the quality of the broadcast with stronger contrast, brighter highlights and richer colours.
Atmosphere
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
“We’re always looking for new ways to make Formula 1 on Apple TV even better for fans,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and international content. “The sound of Formula 1 is such an important part of what makes the sport so exciting, and with Dolby Atmos joining Dolby Vision, fans can experience the energy and intensity of every grand prix in a whole new way.
"It’s another example of how we’re continuing to innovate across the viewing experience to bring fans closer to the action.”
The United States Grand Prix will begin with the media day on 22 October, but the official broadcast will begin a day later with FP1 and FP2 on 23 October. On Sunday, the grand prix will kick off at 3pm local time.
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