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Apple TV confirms free F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix coverage: How to watch in the US
Apple TV will stream the entire 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend for free to viewers in the United States, with no subscription required
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 5:56 PM
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Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
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Formula 1 fans in the United States will be able to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free after Apple TV confirmed the whole race weekend will be available to stream with no subscription needed.
The free coverage will include every on-track session from first practice on Thursday evening through to qualifying and Saturday night's grand prix.
F1 announced a five-year partnership with Apple to become the championship's exclusive United States broadcast partner from 2026, taking over from ESPN.
As part of this new partnership, the technology giant has offered viewing of some race weekends, such as Las Vegas and the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, for free, and has partnered with IMAX for watch parties and Netflix for the release of Drive to Survive Season 8.
How to access Apple TV's free broadcast of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
To access the broadcast, viewers simply need to go to the Formula 1 section on the Apple TV platform. The Las Vegas Grand Prix has its own section on the page. No active subscription is required to launch the live stream.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Apple TV schedule
Thursday 19 November
Practice 1: 4:30pm PT
Practice 2: 8pm PT
Friday 20 November
Practice 3: 4:30pm PT
Qualifying: 8pm PT
Saturday 21 November
Race: 8pm PT
2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will kick off the final triple-header of the 2026 F1 season, provided the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi go ahead as planned.
Both the drivers' and constructors' titles have now been claimed by Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes, but the fight for second continues.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen currently sits second in the drivers' standings with 279 points and is followed by George Russell in third with 262 points, Lewis Hamilton in fourth with 261 points, Charles Leclerc in fifth with 249 points and Lando Norris in sixth with 246 points.
Ferrari is second in the constructors' standings with 510 points and is followed by Red Bull in third with 415 points and McLaren in fourth with 398 points.
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