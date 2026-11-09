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Apple TV confirms free F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix coverage: How to watch in the US

Apple TV will stream the entire 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend for free to viewers in the United States, with no subscription required

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 5:56 PM

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Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images





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Formula 1 fans in the United States will be able to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free after Apple TV confirmed the whole race weekend will be available to stream with no subscription needed.

The free coverage will include every on-track session from first practice on Thursday evening through to qualifying and Saturday night's grand prix.

F1 announced a five-year partnership with Apple to become the championship's exclusive United States broadcast partner from 2026, taking over from ESPN.

As part of this new partnership, the technology giant has offered viewing of some race weekends, such as Las Vegas and the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, for free, and has partnered with IMAX for watch parties and Netflix for the release of Drive to Survive Season 8.

How to access Apple TV's free broadcast of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

To access the broadcast, viewers simply need to go to the Formula 1 section on the Apple TV platform. The Las Vegas Grand Prix has its own section on the page. No active subscription is required to launch the live stream.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Apple TV schedule

Thursday 19 November

Practice 1: 4:30pm PT

Practice 2: 8pm PT

Friday 20 November

Practice 3: 4:30pm PT

Qualifying: 8pm PT

Saturday 21 November

Race: 8pm PT

2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will kick off the final triple-header of the 2026 F1 season, provided the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi go ahead as planned.

Both the drivers' and constructors' titles have now been claimed by Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes, but the fight for second continues.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen currently sits second in the drivers' standings with 279 points and is followed by George Russell in third with 262 points, Lewis Hamilton in fourth with 261 points, Charles Leclerc in fifth with 249 points and Lando Norris in sixth with 246 points.

Ferrari is second in the constructors' standings with 510 points and is followed by Red Bull in third with 415 points and McLaren in fourth with 398 points.

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