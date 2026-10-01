Apple TV offers free access to entire F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend: How to watch

Formula 1's exclusive United States broadcasting partner, Apple TV, has confirmed that this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will be available to stream entirely free of charge.

The race weekend will not require a paid subscription, providing unrestricted access to the entire schedule of on-track action at the Sepang International Circuit. This is part of Apple TV's plan to broadcast specific rounds of the championship and some practice sessions for free in an effort to lower the barrier to entry for fans.

The broadcaster is retaining its full suite of premium technical features for the free stream. The world feed will be delivered in 4K resolution with 5.1 surround sound, the Multiview function will be available, and the Dedicated Data and Podium Multiviews will also remain active.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is the second part of a triple-header and follows the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After converting pole position into victory at the Baku City Circuit, George Russell has closed the gap in the standings to his Mercedes team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli now leads with a 66-point advantage over Russell, who sits second. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third, a further 37 points behind Russell.

A general view of the main straight Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

How to access Apple TV's free broadcast of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

To access the broadcast, viewers simply need to go to the Formula 1 section on the Apple TV platform. The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has its own section on the page. No active subscription is required to launch the live stream.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia Apple TV schedule

Thursday 1 October

Weekend Warm-Up: 4:30am ET

Friday 2 October

Practice 1: 12:10am ET

Practice 2: 3:40am ET

Saturday 3 October

Practice 3: 12:10am ET

Qualifying: 3:25am ET

Sunday 4 October

Race: 1:50am ET