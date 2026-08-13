Arvid Lindblad admits F1 rookie season has exceeded expectations

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad says his maiden Formula 1 campaign is proving to be a "dream" as he evaluates an impressive first half of the 2026 season.

The 19-year-old started the year off strongly by reaching Q3 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and ultimately secured an eighth-place finish. He has since added seven further Q3 appearances and a streak of six consecutive points-scoring finishes between Monaco and Hungary.

Evaluating his rookie season at the summer break, Lindblad stated the experience has so far delivered more than he anticipated.

"Definitely ‘and more’," Lindblad told F1.com when asked if his season so far has been everything he had imagined it would be. "It feels like I’ve had many nice moments, even in such a short span of time. The team have been amazing, they’ve been really welcoming, and they’ve really helped me get up to speed.

"I’ve been quite vocal about it, but I’ve been living my dream this year. It’s something that I always dreamed would come true, so it’s been very fun, and very special."

The Briton picked his debut at Albert Park as one of the standout moments of his year.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"For sure, Melbourne has been the most special moment, just because that was the first [Grand Prix], and the way the weekend was. That was one where I got a bit emotional before the race," he continued.

"Then there were moments at some of the new tracks [for me], Shanghai and Suzuka… just going around I was like, ‘This is so cool. I’ve played it so many times on the F1 games, and now I’m doing the real thing.’ It’s a lot tighter in real life than on the F1 game!

"I would say the next proper sentimental moment was at Silverstone. I’ve watched that race so many times on the TV at home. I just remember being on the grid, being in it, and it was like, ‘Wow, this is really happening.’"