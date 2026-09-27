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Arvid Lindblad issues apology after Racing Bulls team-mate clash in Baku

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad apologised to team-mate Liam Lawson after their Azerbaijan Grand Prix collision

Lydia Mee
Published:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Racing Bulls Formula 1 rookie Arvid Lindblad has issued a public apology to his team-mate Liam Lawson following their collision during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The British driver secured six points with a seventh-place finish around the Baku City Circuit, but the race was marred when he collided with his team-mate Lawson.

During a safety car restart after Williams' Alex Albon crashed, Lindblad braked later than his team-mate and Haas' Esteban Ocon, who were both ahead of him. He ended up becoming sandwiched between the two cars and making contact with Lawson. 

Lawson was sent into a spin and ultimately finished outside the points in 12th. The incident was reviewed by the stewards, who deemed that no further action was necessary because of "the restricted space available to [Lindblad]".

Following the race, Lindblad took to social media to take responsibility for the incident, while also praising the team's power unit performance.

"Strong race today, really happy to bring it home in P7," he wrote on his Instagram story. "It’s not been an easy week, and I’m frustrated with how I handled some of it.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

"We’ve struggled as a team too, so I’m really happy with how we bounced back and maximised today on a difficult weekend. Big shoutout to the PU boys - you gave me an absolute rocketship today.

"Gutted about what happened with Liam - sorry mate. Glad we were still able to bring some points home for the team."

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 immediately after the race, Lawson revealed the collision left a hole in his floor. "I need to watch it, but I mean, we're all coming into Turn 1 on the restart, and I just got smoked from my left, put a hole in my floor as well," he explained.

"So I don't really know what gap he was looking for. In the middle of both of us going into Turn 1, I just don't understand it."

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