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Arvid Lindblad nearly flips world's shortest Fiat Panda in bizarre YouTube challenge

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad swapped his Formula 1 car for a record-breaking tiny Fiat Panda

Lydia Mee
Published:

Racing Bulls Formula 1 rookie Arvid Lindblad has used some of his time off to test the world's shortest Fiat Panda in a recent YouTube video.

The 19-year-old driver featured in a video by Italian car modification channel Carmagheddon, getting behind the wheel of a heavily modified Fiat Panda.

During the video, Lindblad almost rolled the Guinness World Record-holding vehicle, but managed to save it. The segment also featured the Briton testing a motorised sofa around a makeshift circuit, which included a figure of eight and a small hairpin.

"I've got to be honest, when I first got on it, I was pretty scared," Lindblad said of the sofa. "I was more nervous before driving that than I am before F1. In practice and even qualifying, I am calmer than I was driving this. 

"Once I was used to it, it was better. It's not easy. It's quite difficult to drive, and I never thought I would drive a sofa before in my life."

It was then time to get behind the wheel of the tiny Fiat Panda. The challenge was to see who could make the Panda do the highest endo.

 

"You told me before it's impossible to roll so I was super confident," Lindblad said. "I did the first one and then I said, 'OK, I'm going so slowly, I need to start pushing.'

"I went a bit higher than expected on the last one. I was looking at the floor. It was almost vertical, it was crazy. I think I'll stop now; otherwise I will flip it, but I enjoyed it a lot."

The off-track fun comes amid a strong rookie season for Lindblad. He currently sits 11th in the drivers' standings with 31 points. By comparison, his team-mate Liam Lawson, who has recently been stepping in for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull, sits ninth with 59 points.

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