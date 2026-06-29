Arvid Lindblad reveals emotional hand-drawn helmet for first F1 British GP

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad will commemorate his first home Formula 1 race at this weekend's British Grand Prix with a special hand-drawn helmet, created in partnership with British-Indian artist Navinder Nangla.

The 18-year-old's special helmet design features hand-drawn sketches, which have been purposefully made to look childlike, on a white background. While his usual sponsors sit on the top of the helmet, the drawings wrap around the front, sides and back.

At the front, under the visor, is a scribbled version of the Union Jack with the message, "Dream Big", underneath.

"It really was from the age of five, six, it was always what I was working towards," Lindblad explained in a video shared to his Instagram account. "The helmet really encompasses my journey.

"When I was five, I believed I could be in Formula 1. This was my dream. That's why I wanted the images to look really childlike. The phrases of 'Dream Big', doing it my own way with my dad, really just capture my journey in the way I saw it from my five-year-old self."

Nangla added: "It's so radical how it's been designed, and I think it's sick. The helmet was my canvas. He's a Formula 1 driver, racing at Silverstone, with British-Indian heritage, and the artwork is done by someone of British-Indian heritage. It's crazy to me."

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the design. "I think it looks great! I’m actually a big fan of drawings on helmets (which seems like it may be a hot take). Super unique and a great way to celebrate his first home race!" one fan commented on Reddit.

"Love this, fits the home part of home race well," another fan wrote, while someone else added: "I think it's a sweet way to capture his journey, especially as the youngest person on the grid and literally still a teenager."

The British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone from 3 to 5 July.