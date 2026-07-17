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Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Arvid Lindblad says he is ready to take his driving test after just one lesson

Lydia Mee
Published:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Arvid Lindblad joined the Racing Bulls Formula 1 team in 2026 at just 18 years old, but he has yet to pass his driving test.

Speaking to beIN Sports ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the British driver shared an update on his progress towards gaining his driving licence after completing his first lesson.

Lindblad believes he is ready to take his test after one lesson, so long as he keeps an eye on his blind spots.

"I don't think I need any more," Lindblad explained. "I can go to the test now."

The driving instructor, who was fully aware of Lindblad's identity and motorsport credentials prior to the session, offered virtually no critique of his basic car control.

"He just said, 'Just continue to check the blind spots, and for the rest, you're all good,'" he said.

Asked if getting behind the wheel of a regular car felt unusual, the young driver admitted that the necessary restraint was unnatural to him.

 

"It was weird, the idea of speed limits," he said with a smile. "The idea of having to hold the throttle only a certain amount so you can't go any faster, that was a bit weird. I didn't like that. Going 30 sometimes, it's painfully slow. But yeah, safety first."

While Lindblad still works on gaining his driving licence, he has had an impressive start to his rookie F1 season. After the first nine rounds, he sits 11th in the drivers' championship with 20 points, 19 behind his team-mate Liam Lawson, who sits 10th.

Lindblad secured points on his debut with an eighth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix. His best grand prix results of the season so far are seventh-place finishes at the Monaco and British Grands Prix. 

The Racing Bulls driver's focus now shifts to the Belgian Grand Prix, which will take place at Spa-Francorchamps on 19 July.

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Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

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