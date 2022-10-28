Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Full FIA report on Red Bull F1 cost cap breach and penalty Next / Tech: Mercedes tweaks new F1 front wing design
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin fined $450k for F1 cost cap procedural breach

Aston Martin has been fined $450,000 by the FIA under an Accepted Breach Agreement for its procedural infringements of last year’s Formula 1 budget cap rules.

Luke Smith
By:
Aston Martin fined $450k for F1 cost cap procedural breach

The FIA announced after the Japanese Grand Prix that both Aston Martin and Red Bull were found to have breached the financial regulations for 2021 after completing their audits.

Although Aston Martin was under the cost cap for last year - unlike Red Bull, which received a $7m fine and a reduction in aerodynamic testing on Friday - the FIA deemed it had committed a procedural breach, meaning it had to enter talks with F1’s governing body about an Accepted Breach Agreement.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the FIA explained that Aston Martin had “inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs in the calculation of its relevant costs,” including areas such as costs for its new headquarters, wind tunnel additional feels and costs relating to its new F1 simulator.

As a result, Aston Martin has been fined $450,000 that must be paid within the next 30 days.

The FIA said there was “no accusation or evidence” that Aston Martin had “sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonesty or in a fraudulent manner” throughout the process.

It also deemed that Aston Martin “did not gain or seek to gain any advantage from the inaccurate exclusions or adjustments of certain costs” in its submission.

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1, in the team principals Press Conference

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

“The Cost Cap Administration considered it appropriate, in these circumstances, to offer to Aston Martin an ABA to resolve this matter on the terms set out below, given the limited nature of the breach in issue, and AMR’s willingness to accept the breach and to cooperate with the Cost Cap Administration,” the statement adds, leading to the offer being accepted.

It means the matter is now closed, with no mechanism in place for any appeal or action to be taken by Aston Martin.

According to the FIA’s statement, the costs that had been incorrectly excluded or adjusted by Aston Martin were:

Cost pursuant to Article 3.1(h)(i) of the Financial Regulations (concerning costs in respect of the new F1 Team headquarters)

Understatement of Relevant Costs in respect of the provision set forth by Article 4.1(b)(ii) (concerning R&D tax credit)

Costs pursuant to Article 3.1(h)(i) of the Financial Regulations (concerning cost in respect of the new F1 simulator)

Cost pursuant to Article 3.1(o) of the Financial Regulations (concerning wind tunnel additional fees);

Cost pursuant to Article 3.1(i) of the Financial Regulations (concerning certain signing bonus cost);

Understatement of Relevant Costs in respect of provisions set forth by Article 4.1(a)(ii) of the Financial Regulations (concerning the use of Transferable Components);

Understatement of Relevant Costs in respect of provision set forth by Article 4.1(f)(i)(B) of the Financial Regulations (concerning Used Inventories);

Cost pursuant to Articles 3.1(h)(i) and 3.1(i) of the Financial Regulations (concerning service desk costs);

Cost pursuant to Article 3.1(i) of the Financial Regulations (concerning cost of catering services provided to personnel at its factory headquarters);

Cost pursuant to Article 3.1(i) of the Financial Regulations (concerning cost of desks and chairs);

Understatement of Relevant Costs in respect of provisions set forth by Article 4.1(h) of the Financial Regulations (concerning unrecorded costs and losses in respect of the cost of services rendered by sponsors);

Cost pursuant to Article 3.1(j) of the Financial Regulations (concerning cost of services rendered by outsourced personnel);

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Full FIA report on Red Bull F1 cost cap breach and penalty
Previous article

Full FIA report on Red Bull F1 cost cap breach and penalty
Next article

Tech: Mercedes tweaks new F1 front wing design

Tech: Mercedes tweaks new F1 front wing design
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’ Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’

F1 teams bring tech updates to manage Mexico’s high-altitude challenge Mexico City GP
Formula 1

F1 teams bring tech updates to manage Mexico’s high-altitude challenge

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole

Fresh off his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson will look for a second consecutive win starting on the pole Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2 in FP3 for Formula 1's 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5s adrift in third

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’

Mercedes believes it is an “exaggeration” for Red Bull to call its aerodynamic testing restriction “draconian” after being punished for exceeding Formula 1’s budget cap last year.

Ferrari | Coppa Shell EU: Engstler dominates for race 2 win
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Coppa Shell EU: Engstler dominates for race 2 win

Veteran racer Franz Engstler put his experience to good use in the final race of the day for the 488 Evos with a dominant win in the Coppa Shell.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.