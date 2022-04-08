Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role Next / Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

Aston Martin says it is “actively” considering its long-term engine options in Formula 1, amid suggestions of a potential tie-up with Audi.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

With Audi and Porsche poised to confirm their F1 entries for 2026 once new rules have been finalised, the focus has been on how the two German car manufacturers will secure their places on the grid.

While it is looking increasingly likely that Porsche will tie-up with Red Bull, and make use of the team’s new powertrains division, Audi’s route has not yet been finalised.

It is understood that it was in advanced talks with McLaren about a potential takeover, but sources suggest that those discussions have stalled with the two parties not in agreement over the deal progressing in a way that suits both parties.

But although the chances of a McLaren partnership appear to be fading, there remains other options that Audi is considering.

Williams is open to a manufacturer tie-up, while sources have indicated that talks have taken place with Aston Martin about a longer term partnership.

With Aston Martin’s progress in F1 having stalled since its rebranding at the start of last year, questions have already emerged about what it will take for the squad to challenge near the front as owner Lawrence Stroll desires.

An Audi partnership, either working together or as a complete buy-out, could offer the team the chance to secure a boost – or even offer Stroll a way out of F1 if the team has not made good enough progress.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin hinted that it was considering building its own powerunit for the 2026 rules – a project that would appear to be out of step with its current technical capabilities.

However, doing so in conjunction with a major manufacturer like Audi would be entirely logical in helping it get hold of the kind of budget and technical knowledge needed.

Read Also:
Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after he stops during FP1

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after he stops during FP1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

When approached by Motorsport.com regarding the speculation about an Audi partnership, Aston Martin stopped short of denying the possibility.

An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “We are happy with our current power unit partner Mercedes-Benz, to whom we are contracted for some years yet. Mercedes-Benz’s F1 power unit is a good one.

“We have no alternative plans at this time – however you should never say never in F1 and we are actively exploring options with our new strategic partner Aramco.”

A statement from Audi and Porsche on Thursday, following a board meeting, said that a final call about their entries to F1 would be made once the new regulations had been issued by the FIA.

It said: “We have not yet made a decision as we are currently in the final evaluation phase. At this point, the new regulations for 2026 and subsequent years are not yet available.

“These will set out far-reaching changes to make the sport more sustainable, which is a prerequisite for Audi’s possible entry.”

A significant complication of a potential deal is that one of Audi’s main German rivals, Mercedes-Benz, has a 20 percent shareholding in the Aston Martin road car company.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Previous article

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Next article

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.