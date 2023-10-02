Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season
Aston Martin thinks it essential it does not end the current Formula 1 season with a whimper, having started the campaign with such a bang.
The Silverstone-based outfit began 2023 as Red Bull’s main challenger, with Fernando Alonso rolling off five podium finishes from the first six races. He also had a shot at winning the Monaco Grand Prix.
But since the midpoint of the season, Aston Martin’s form has fallen back, and Alonso has had just one podium – second place in the Dutch GP – in the last eight races.
It has also slipped back to fourth in the constructors’ championship and now runs the risk of falling to fifth, behind the resurgent McLaren squad, if it does not lift its performance over the rest of the year.
Team principal Mike Krack is aware of the need for things to improve, as he acknowledged it would be bad for morale if the team ended the year on the back foot.
Asked if it was critical Aston Martin did not see out 2023 drifting backwards, Krack said: “Yeah, I 100% agree. This is very important. It's a bit of the opposite of last year.
“If you have a good start, and then others are overtaking you, it is much more difficult for morale than if you do it vice versa. And that is something that, for us, it's very, very important to turn the trend around.
“Whatever that leads to finally we have to see, but this trend has to be turned.”
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Krack thinks Aston Martin’s drop-off in results through the season is a consequence of the team failing to keep up with its rival in F1’s development race.
He reckons squads like Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren have simply made bigger gains with improvements to effectively leapfrog it in the battle behind Red Bull.
That is why the AMR23 no longer looks as competitive in certain corners as it did at the beginning of the season, when it even looked on par with Red Bull’s RB19 through some turns.
Krack added: “We need to look in terms of ranking, but others had more problems at that time than we had.
“So, it's something that we need to work on for the races to come. You need to have a car that works everywhere. And this we are not having at the moment.”
Related video
Pirelli set to abandon C2 shift for F1 2024 after Japan prototype test
FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot
Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season
Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Latest news
2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview 2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024 Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
How football has posed difficult questions for F1
How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.