Formula 1 United States GP

Aston Martin announces first-of-its-kind F1 partnership ahead of US GP

Aston Martin has partnered with Padeltek to launch a range of branded padel rackets and accessories ahead of the United States Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:05 PM

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Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Aston Martin has become the first Formula 1 team to partner with a padel and pickleball company, teaming up with Padeltek for a range of rackets that will go on sale this week.

The Silverstone outfit announced the new collaboration ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the team and Padeltek will host an exclusive I / AM fan event at a brand-new padel venue, Padel Society.

The Aston Martin Padeltek collection will include three padel rackets and three cover bags.

"Formula 1 is a platform for collaboration across wider sport and lifestyle spaces, and we're continuing to see the growing demand from fans to bring the worlds together," Aston Martin head of licensing and merchandise Matt Chapman explained.

"As the first Formula 1 team to formally partner with a padel and pickleball company, we're excited to combine our brand DNA via a tangible product that feels authentic and performance-driven."

Ron Saslow, founding and managing partner of Thirty-5 Capital, added: "It didn't take long for padel and Formula 1 to find each other. Both sports reward precision, speed and performance, and both are attracting a growing fan base here in the United States.

"For Padeltek, collaborating with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team is an opportunity to bring that shared energy to the court, creating equipment that gives racing fans a new way to connect with their team while introducing more people to padel."

The partnership will continue to expand in 2027, with pickleball rackets and accessories planned for release.

Padel has become increasingly popular among F1 drivers, with many now incorporating it into their training routines.

Aston Martin heads into the United States Grand Prix, which is scheduled for 23-25 October, 10th in the constructors' standings with seven points. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is 17th in the drivers' championship, having earned all seven of the team's points, and his team-mate Lance Stroll is 21st with no points.

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