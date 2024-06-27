Aston Martin announces new Stroll F1 deal "for 2025 and beyond"
The Canadian stays on at the Silverstone-based squad for a sixth F1 season
Aston Martin has announced that Lance Stroll will race on with the team "for 2025 and beyond" in what is being billed as a contract extension for the Canadian driver whose father owns the team.
Stroll has raced at Aston since 2019 his father Lawrence's consortium purchased the assets of what was the then the Force India squad the following year.
He has completed 112 races so far for the team, scoring a best result of third – twice, in the 2020 Italian and Sakhir events.
Aston has made the announcement of a contract extension for Stroll, who previously raced in F1 for Williams after graduating as European Formula 3 champion in 2017, but in effect, he competes on a rolling contract given his family's ownership of the team.
The end date of his previous contract was unknown as it has not been formally disclosed how long Stroll was tied to race for Aston, beyond the arrangement being called a "long-term deal" when it was announced in late 2018.
But given his consistently poor results compared to team-mate Fernando Alonso and with plenty of drivers seeking new drives for 2025 in the turbulent driver market this term, questions over Stroll's future had arisen and in making this announcement Aston ends such speculation.
"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," said Stroll.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."
Aston team principal Mike Krack added: "We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin.
"He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.
"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando [Alonso] remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions.
"We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."
While there was little real doubt Aston would keep Stroll in place beyond the 2024 season there was much speculation over Alonso's future with the team until he committed to a new contract in April.
Stroll and Alonso will now head into their third season as Aston team-mates in 2025, with their current points totals in the 2024 campaign sitting at 17 and 41 respectively.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1
Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Latest news
The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage
Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1
The full circle moment in Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP future news
Prime
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments