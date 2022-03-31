Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Next / The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin announces Vettel return for Australian GP

Sebastian Vettel will return to Aston Martin for the next Formula 1 race in Australia after missing the first two rounds of the season due to COVID-19.

Luke Smith
By:
Aston Martin announces Vettel return for Australian GP

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel tested positive in the days leading up to the Bahrain season opener, ruling him out of the race weekend and prompting Aston Martin to draft in Nico Hulkenberg as his replacement.

Vettel failed to return a negative test in time for him to take part in the second race of the year in Saudi Arabia, with Hulkenberg deputising once again.

But Aston Martin has now announced that Vettel will return for the Australian Grand Prix next weekend after being declared fit.

It will mark the start of Vettel's season and give the German driver the chance to turn Aston Martin's on-track fortunes around after a difficult start to the year.

Aston Martin is one of just two teams yet to score any points this season, recording a best finish of 12th and 13th with Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in Jeddah, Hulkenberg explained that he would likely be within reach of Australia if he was required to deputise again, but was not expecting to be needed.

Read Also:

"We'll talk about it," Hulkenberg said. "I might go in closer proximity to Australia, so that I'm kind of on standby, and if there is a situation then I'm at least not in Europe, but a bit closer."

Hulkenberg had joked after the race in Saudi Arabia that he was pleased with a "clean" and "faultless" race given he is "the old rusty guy", having not raced full-time since 2019.

"The last 10 days were very unexpected, very eventful, busy, very intense, but I enjoyed them," Hulkenberg said. "I think in a few years' time, I'll look back to this with happy memories."

Vettel's return will come in the first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 races were called off due to COVID-19.

The 2020 event was cancelled just hours before the scheduled start of practice after a positive COVID-19 case was found in the F1 paddock.

shares
comments

Related video

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1
Previous article

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1
Next article

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse"

Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.