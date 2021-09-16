Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

The Silverstone-based outfit had been long expected to stick with its current duo for 2022, but delays in announcing it had prompted speculation that it could be pondering a change.

However, after the team explained several times that the delays were simply down to the need to negotiate certain clauses in the contract, it finally has ended all talk of it looking outside its current duo.

Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, will be staying on for his fourth season at the squad, while Vettel will be heading for his second campaign.

Vettel has delivered two podium finishes so far this year, but lost his runner-up place at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the FIA was unable to extract enough fuel from his car for post race checks.

Speaking about his new deal, Vettel said he was most enthused about the opportunity to compete with the all-new F1 rules that are coming in for the start of next season.

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of F1 cars,” he said. “Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently.

“More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”

Stroll was clear that he felt that Aston Martin had not delivered what it wanted this year, but believed progress could be made.

“Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in F1, alongside my teammate Sebastian,” explained the Canadian. “We started this Aston Martin team campaign together and I greatly look forward to continuing the journey with him next year.

“We have not achieved what we set out to do this year, but that has only amplified our hunger and drive for success next season. Now, with the prestige and support of Aston Martin, and the brilliant new sponsor-partners that such a prestigious brand has attracted, we are well positioned to improve our performance in 2022.”