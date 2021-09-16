Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

By:

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has finally confirmed that it will retain an unchanged line-up of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for next season.

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

The Silverstone-based outfit had been long expected to stick with its current duo for 2022, but delays in announcing it had prompted speculation that it could be pondering a change.

However, after the team explained several times that the delays were simply down to the need to negotiate certain clauses in the contract, it finally has ended all talk of it looking outside its current duo.

Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, will be staying on for his fourth season at the squad, while Vettel will be heading for his second campaign.

Read Also:

Vettel has delivered two podium finishes so far this year, but lost his runner-up place at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the FIA was unable to extract enough fuel from his car for post race checks.

Speaking about his new deal, Vettel said he was most enthused about the opportunity to compete with the all-new F1 rules that are coming in for the start of next season.

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of F1 cars,” he said. “Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently.

“More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”

Stroll was clear that he felt that Aston Martin had not delivered what it wanted this year, but believed progress could be made.

“Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in F1, alongside my teammate Sebastian,” explained the Canadian. “We started this Aston Martin team campaign together and I greatly look forward to continuing the journey with him next year.

“We have not achieved what we set out to do this year, but that has only amplified our hunger and drive for success next season. Now, with the prestige and support of Aston Martin, and the brilliant new sponsor-partners that such a prestigious brand has attracted, we are well positioned to improve our performance in 2022.”

shares
comments

Related video

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff

Previous article

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

2
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

20 h
3
Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff

21 min
4
Supercars

Supercars officially cancels Winton event

1 h
5
Other rally

Deaths prompt tarmac rally changes in Australia

6 h
Latest news
Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

14m
Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff

21m
Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
Misc

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

13 h
FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

16 h
Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

20 h
Latest videos
6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
17 h

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Yas Marina renovations 00:45
Formula 1
19 h

Yas Marina renovations

Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash 01:03
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

F1 teams who had to wait to win again 01:08
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

F1 teams who had to wait to win again

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC Italian GP
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt
Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff

Supercars officially cancels Winton event
Supercars Supercars

Supercars officially cancels Winton event

Deaths prompt tarmac rally changes in Australia
Other rally Other rally

Deaths prompt tarmac rally changes in Australia

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

Supercars offers first look at Gen3 V8 motors
Supercars Supercars

Supercars offers first look at Gen3 V8 motors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
21 h
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" sprint race format – Wolff

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
General General

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.