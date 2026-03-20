Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

Formula 1
Australian GP
How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

MotoGP riders wary of ‘super dirty’ Goiania track after heavy rain and flooding

MotoGP
Brazil GP
MotoGP riders wary of ‘super dirty’ Goiania track after heavy rain and flooding

Oliver Bearman: Haas has "great baseline" with F1 2026 race pace

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Oliver Bearman: Haas has "great baseline" with F1 2026 race pace
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

David Croft has warned that Aston Martin’s serious vibration problems could take months to fix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator David Croft has issued a stark warning about Aston Martin's major vibration issues.

The Briton said during the Sky Sports F1 Show that it could take months for the Silverstone outfit to fix the issues.

"Months," he said when asked how long it could take Aston Martin to fix the vibration issues, which caused two-time champion Fernando Alonso to lift his hands off the steering wheel during the Chinese Grand Prix and ultimately retire.

"They're going to be upgrading everywhere and everything," he added. "And there's so much work to do. The way I understand it, if you've got the MGU-K that is bolted to the chassis that is vibrating so much and causing the chassis to vibrate, or the vibrations are coming from the chassis and that's then transferring to the power unit, that needs a redesign of the power unit.

"And if you're going to redesign the power unit, that does need a B-spec car because obviously the car has been designed around where the power unit bits are.

"So I think halfway through the season, maybe Silverstone, we will see a B-spec car at Aston Martin.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"Until then, they just have to try and find a fix if they can. But short of putting a cushion around it, I don't know. I'm not an engine expert. And every time you're trying to fix reliability issues, you're not concentrating on performance. And this is a major worry for Aston Martin."

Alonso explained after the Chinese Grand Prix that he had begun to "lose all feeling in his hands and feet" prior to his retirement from the race. 

"I retired because the engine vibrations were actually different today – or rather, excessive – and starting around lap 20 or so, I began to lose all feeling in my hands and feet,” Alonso told DAZN.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win
Next article Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

Guenther Steiner calls out Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli radio message: "Total self-promotion"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Guenther Steiner calls out Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli radio message: "Total self-promotion"

Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP podium proves he is not finished in F1, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP podium proves he is not finished in F1, says David Coulthard
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey to step down as Aston Martin F1 team principal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Adrian Newey to step down as Aston Martin F1 team principal

Why Aston Martin is remaining positive despite dire start to F1 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Aston Martin is remaining positive despite dire start to F1 2026

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Formula 1
Australian GP
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Latest news

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

Formula 1
Australian GP
How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Feature

Discover prime content

‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Ronald Vording
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Top 10 great lost F1 wins

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 great lost F1 wins

Is enjoying F1 in 2026 a guilty pleasure?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Filip Cleeren
Is enjoying F1 in 2026 a guilty pleasure?

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Ronald Vording
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?
View more