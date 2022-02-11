Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sponsored: Meta Drivers: When real gifts emerge from the Metaverse
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

Aston Martin explains early real F1 car reveal

Aston Martin says being the first Formula 1 team to launch its proper 2022 car makes absolute sense in help giving it a safety net for its pre-season testing schedule.

Aston Martin explains early real F1 car reveal
Jonathan Noble
By:

While a number of rivals have elected to launch later in a bid to maximise development time, Aston Martin thinks that there is a danger from cutting things too fine.

That is why the squad elected to be the first team to reveal its real 2022 car on Thursday, ahead of it running at a filming day at Silverstone on Friday.

Chief technology officer Andrew Green reckons that, with the cars being so new this year, there is a risk of unforeseen problems cropping up when the car first hits the track.

And if teams leave it too late to discover such issues, there is a risk of that then compromising running at the first official pre-season test at Barcelona from February 23.

Speaking about the timing of Aston Martin's launch plans, Green said: "What we wanted to do was shakedown as early as possible to check all the systems and that on the car. That gives us some time between shakedown and the Barcelona test. That was the reason for shaking down on Friday, so we have time to react.

"Hopefully we have a good shakedown and there's nothing to react to. But because the car is absolutely brand new, with no carryover at all, and pre-season testing is really short, and the second test is so close to the first race, that it's going to be almost impossible to react to, we thought it's good to get a shakedown in prior to the first test

"It gives ourselves a good gap between the shakedown and the first test to react to."

Aston Martin Racing AMR22

Aston Martin Racing AMR22

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

While F1's launch season got off to a false start, with Haas having a livery reveal on car renders and Red Bull just unveiling an updated show car, Aston Martin was clear it did not want to play any games over what it was up to.

Asked why it had a real launch, Green said: "Because we're an honest bunch - we're not trying to deceive!

"We had a car available. We didn't want to do a livery launch. We're beyond doing livery launches this year. We wanted to do the real thing."

Read Also:

What we have seen of proper 2022 concepts, with the Haas version and Aston Martin, already hints at some different interpretations of the sidepod areas of the car.

Greed reckoned that there could be some more different interpretations as the new designs all roll out.

"I think we will see different approaches initially," he said. "I think there are lots of different ways of approaching the problem with the '22 regulations, and initially you will see a few variations. Some similar to a theme.

"But I don't think it will be long before we all align as far as the big visual aspects of the car."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sponsored: Meta Drivers: When real gifts emerge from the Metaverse
Previous article

Sponsored: Meta Drivers: When real gifts emerge from the Metaverse
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Aston Martin launch Prime
Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

F1 2022 cars will have go-kart feel, reckons Aston Martin Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars will have go-kart feel, reckons Aston Martin

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
The hidden details that underpin F1's first real 2022 car Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

The hidden details that underpin F1's first real 2022 car

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime
Formula 1

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Latest news

Aston Martin explains early real F1 car reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin explains early real F1 car reveal

Sponsored: Meta Drivers: When real gifts emerge from the Metaverse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sponsored: Meta Drivers: When real gifts emerge from the Metaverse

Mercedes F1 team makes "promising progress" on diversity target
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team makes "promising progress" on diversity target

Vettel starting to ponder names for Aston Martin F1 2022 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel starting to ponder names for Aston Martin F1 2022 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
4 h
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.