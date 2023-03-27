Subscribe
Previous / Wolff fully committed to seeing Mercedes back at front of F1 grid Next / The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Alpine Formula 1 sporting director Alan Permane admits that Aston Martin’s surge in form has “caught everyone by surprise.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

The Silverstone and Enstone teams have often been close rivals in recent years, with the transfer of team principal Otmar Szafnauer between the two camps and Fernando Alonso's move in the opposite direction adding an extra edge.

But in the two races held so far this year, Aston Martin has moved far ahead, with Alonso securing two third place finishes, while Alpine has not finished higher than eighth.

While Permane admits that the A523's current form is not good enough, he says the team is closer to Ferrari and Mercedes than it was last year.

"It's not satisfying that we're not where we want to be in terms of pace," he said. "We want to be a bit quicker than that, up fighting those guys.

"I think we are closer to Ferrari and closer to Merc than were last year. I haven't really had a good analysis of it yet, but I'm sure we're closer to Ferrari, because at this time last year, they were fighting for wins.

"Obviously, Aston have made a huge leap, and we're fifth quickest team, which is not where we want to be. Our target was to be closer to third place. That isn't the case at the moment. Actually, it may be, because if you say Mercedes is the third quickest team, maybe we're closer to them than we were last year.

"But it's not good enough. It's not where we want to be, and I think Aston have caught everyone by surprise by the jump they've made."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Permane conceded that it's going to be hard for rivals to catch Red Bull over the course of this season, but he remains confident that Alpine can improve its own car.

"It does look like no one's getting close to Red Bull this year, they look like they've got a second a lap in hand honestly," he said. "It's frustrating. We just need to keep working hard and bringing the upgrades and putting the downforce on. Keeping on keeping on, and that worked very well for us last year.

"We brought a lot of stuff last year, we've got good correlation. So we can be very confident that parts and upgrades we bring will work the car, we just need to improve it at a faster rate than the others do."

Asked where A523 car is lacking he said: "I suspect it's a little bit everywhere. The drivers want a little bit of an improvement in braking, they want some better traction.

"There's not one real area where they're really complaining about. We need to improve everywhere, I'm sure."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff fully committed to seeing Mercedes back at front of F1 grid

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Stella: “No excuses” for F1 teams chasing Red Bull

Stella: “No excuses” for F1 teams chasing Red Bull

Formula 1

Stella: “No excuses” for F1 teams chasing Red Bull Stella: “No excuses” for F1 teams chasing Red Bull

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

F1 Formula 1

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

F1 Formula 1

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

F1 Formula 1

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.