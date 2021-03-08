Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

By:

Aston Martin’s new Formula 1 safety car and medical chase vehicle will make their debuts at this week’s pre-season test in Bahrain before being used in the opening grand prix of the season there on March 28.

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Aston Martin – which returns as a manufacturer F1 entrant for the first time in over 60 years – will share the safety and medical car duties with long-time safety and medical car supplier Mercedes this season. 

Mercedes and Aston Martin have become increasingly close over the past 12 months, having reached deals on shareholding agreements and closer technical cooperation. It was recently announced that Mercedes will increase its stake in Aston Martin to 20%, while also giving access to a range of its technologies – including powertrain and electric/electronic architecture. 

A specially-equipped version of Aston’s Vantage has been developed for the safety car role of intervening and controlling the pace of a race to neutralize the event following an accident or on-track hazard. Engineered by a team at its headquarters in Gaydon, UK, the Vantage benefits from significant chassis and aerodynamic improvements to deliver improved track performance and lap times. 

Read Also:

Power has increased by 25PS (24hp) to 535PS (528hp), delivered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. It can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, with its 685Nm (505lb-ft) of peak torque being sustained for longer. On the aerodynamic side, the vaned grille coupled with a new front splitter creates 155.6kg (343lb) of downforce at 200km/h (124 mph), more than 60kg (132lb) greater than the production Vantage produces at the same speed. 

Inside the cabin, two screens are mounted on the dashboard providing the occupants with a live television feed and a variety of customizable information displays, including live lap timing and the track positioning of all active race cars.  

The centre console has been modified, with a switch control system used to execute a number of actions, including activating the siren, radio communications and controlling the light-bar LEDs. The FIA’s ‘Marshalling System’ is integrated into the instrument cluster and the dashboard, allowing the driver and co-driver to see which colour flag is being shown in each sector of the track. 

Astonn Martin Official Safety and Medical Cars of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety and Medical Cars of Formula One
1/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
2/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
3/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
4/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Medical Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Medical Car of Formula One
5/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Medical Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Medical Car of Formula One
6/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Medical Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Medical Car of Formula One
7/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
8/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
9/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
10/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety and Medical Cars of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety and Medical Cars of Formula One
11/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One

Astonn Martin Official Safety Car of Formula One
12/12

Photo by: Aston Martin

F1’s veteran safety car driver Bernd Maylander said: “Formula 1 fans around the world are delighted to see the return of Aston Martin to the track, as am I. [This] is a beautiful, capable car that signifies an exciting new era for Aston Martin.” 

As well as the Vantage safety car, Aston Martin’s DBX – the brand’s first SUV – will take on the role of medical car. Driven by Alan van der Merwe and partnered by Dr Ian Roberts (the FIA F1 medical response coordinator) this car starts behind the F1 field on the opening lap of races and is subsequently deployed from the pitlane in case of medical emergency on track when required. 

Powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine, that is also used in the DB11 and Vantage, it provides 550PS (542hp) and 700NM (516lb-ft) of torque, with a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds, capable of a top speed of 181mph. 

It is required to carry a substantial amount of equipment including a large medical bag, a defibrillator, two fire extinguishers and a burns kit. Much like the safety car, two screens have been mounted onto the dashboard to provide live race footage. An additional screen is used to read live biometric data delivered via technology in the drivers’ gloves, which in the event of an accident provides critical information on their condition. 

Both vehicles have undergone significant testing, including high-speed durability assessments and aggressive circuit driving at the Aston Martin facility at Silverstone, totting up almost 15,000km collectively. The vehicles have also been tested in a dyno climate chamber to ensure they will perform in all race conditions. 

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “Together with the whole company, I am extremely proud of the Aston Martin brand’s return to Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, for the first time in more than 60 years and represents the start of a significant new era for Aston Martin.  

shares
comments

Related video

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Previous article

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

21min
2
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda's bike is "stressful"

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

26min
5
MotoGP

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

5h
Latest news
Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

21m
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

6h
F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

6h
Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

6h
The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

9h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
9h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
What Toyota wants to know before you buy a GR Super Sport
Automotive / Breaking news

What Toyota wants to know before you buy a GR Super Sport

Ford taps former GM, FCA designer for Next-Gen Mustang
Automotive / Breaking news

Ford taps former GM, FCA designer for Next-Gen Mustang

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
10h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Latest news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan still has issues to resolve - Aston Martin

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.