Aston Martin F1 team retains Drugovich as reserve driver for 2024

The Brazilian drove the AMR23 in the Bahrain test earlier this year and will replace Fernando Alonso in FP1 in Abu Dhabi, having already had a Friday session at Monza in Lance Stroll’s car.

He has also been conducting an extensive programme of private testing in an AMR21 this year, bringing his total mileage in the green cars since he joined the team late last year up to 6,000km.

Drugovich has completed 20 days of simulator work thus far in 2023, and that will continue into next season.

“I’m really proud to be continuing to work with Aston Martin for a second season,” said the 2022 Formula 2 champion.

“This year, I’ve learnt a huge amount – not just at the racetrack, but working with the engineers in the simulator and from the development programme that was designed for me.

“I’m proud of the contribution I’ve been able to make, and pleased that I’ve been able to help progress the development of AMR23.

“My focus now shifts towards preparing for the upcoming FP1 session at Abu Dhabi – I’m already looking forward to driving the AMR23 again – and to the work I’ll be doing with the engineers over the winter to prepare for 2024.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Team principal Mike Krack said that Drugovich had done a good job for Aston thus far.

“He’s a familiar face within the team, he understands the particular demands of the role, has a tremendous work ethic,” said Krack.

“And he has shown his speed and experience after stepping in superbly for an injured Lance Stroll during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“Every time he gets behind the wheel, we clearly see the strength of his contribution. His pace, feedback and commitment are all extremely valuable to our engineers.

“We are already looking forward to him rounding out his season in style with another opportunity to drive the AMR23 during FP1 of the Abu Dhabi GP. We look forward to another productive season together next year.”

Drugovich brings backing to the team from his Brazilian sponsors, XP, Porto and Banco Master.