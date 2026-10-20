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Aston Martin F1's latest merchandise collection comes with eye-watering prices

Aston Martin F1 has launched a luxury stationery and travel collection with British brand Smythson

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:25 PM

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Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team may have only just confirmed its padel partnership, but that won't stop it from revealing a range of stationery and travel products alongside Bond Street brand Smythson. Prices range from £14 for a birthday card to a eye-watering £595 for a laptop case.

While the range has only recently gone live this month, the collaboration was originally announced ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in May. “Rooted in British heritage and unrivalled craftsmanship, this collection brings together Smythson and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” Smythson said.

Our personal favourite part of the range is the Soho Circuit Journal, priced at £295. It sits as a guide to the F1 calendar, with behind-the-scenes content from the team and space for its owner to record every race of the season. According to Smythson, it's “the ultimate trackside companion”.

Prices are as follows:

Car birthday card: £14

Correspondence cards: £30

Panama pocket notebook: £85

Keyring with leather strap: £95

Large flat card holder: £195

Soho notebook (mid size): £210

Sunglasses case: £210

Passport sleeve: £215

Soho Circuit Journal: £295

Multi-zip case: £315

Washbag with double zip: £525

Small laptop case: £595

When the partnership was announced, Matthew Chapman, Aston Martin’s head of licensing and merchandise, said: “We are proud to bring this collaboration to life with such an iconic British brand like Smythson.”

Samantha Dobbie, Smythson’s marketing and communications director, added: “This collaboration demonstrates the power of bringing together two of Britain’s most iconic luxury brands.”

The range was developed by Smythson’s in-house design team together with Aston Martin, and is aimed at both luxury shoppers and F1 fans.

For fans heading to Austin this week, there is a £295 journal waiting to record what happens.

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