Formula 1 United States GP
Aston Martin F1's latest merchandise collection comes with eye-watering prices
Aston Martin F1 has launched a luxury stationery and travel collection with British brand Smythson
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:25 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team may have only just confirmed its padel partnership, but that won't stop it from revealing a range of stationery and travel products alongside Bond Street brand Smythson. Prices range from £14 for a birthday card to a eye-watering £595 for a laptop case.
While the range has only recently gone live this month, the collaboration was originally announced ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in May. “Rooted in British heritage and unrivalled craftsmanship, this collection brings together Smythson and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” Smythson said.
Our personal favourite part of the range is the Soho Circuit Journal, priced at £295. It sits as a guide to the F1 calendar, with behind-the-scenes content from the team and space for its owner to record every race of the season. According to Smythson, it's “the ultimate trackside companion”.
Prices are as follows:
- Car birthday card: £14
- Correspondence cards: £30
- Panama pocket notebook: £85
- Keyring with leather strap: £95
- Large flat card holder: £195
- Soho notebook (mid size): £210
- Sunglasses case: £210
- Passport sleeve: £215
- Soho Circuit Journal: £295
- Multi-zip case: £315
- Washbag with double zip: £525
- Small laptop case: £595
When the partnership was announced, Matthew Chapman, Aston Martin’s head of licensing and merchandise, said: “We are proud to bring this collaboration to life with such an iconic British brand like Smythson.”
Samantha Dobbie, Smythson’s marketing and communications director, added: “This collaboration demonstrates the power of bringing together two of Britain’s most iconic luxury brands.”
The range was developed by Smythson’s in-house design team together with Aston Martin, and is aimed at both luxury shoppers and F1 fans.
For fans heading to Austin this week, there is a £295 journal waiting to record what happens.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Max Verstappen backs Isack Hadjar to take over Red Bull F1 role
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend
WEC
WEC
Barcelona
The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend
“Even faster than Ferrari” – Fernando Alonso grabs Aston Martin’s best result of F1 2026
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
“Even faster than Ferrari” – Fernando Alonso grabs Aston Martin’s best result of F1 2026
Latest news
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
2 h
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
6 h
FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned
TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 6 h
TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
7 h
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe