Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

ARCA
Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

McLaren fined €30,000 after causing Monaco practice red flag

Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren fined €30,000 after causing Monaco practice red flag

F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck

Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Aston Martin gives update on “random downshifts” after Fernando Alonso’s FP1 crash

Alonso lost control in Monaco practice after repeatedly complaining about “random downshifts”

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Aston Martin Formula 1 ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has given a tentative update on the AMR26’s driveability problems following Fernando Alonso’s accident at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso lost control of his car coming into the chicane, tapping the wall but avoiding what could have been a bigger shunt.

The incident occurred just 24 hours after the Spanish veteran again complained of “random downshifts” in his Thursday media session, explaining these could trigger rear locking and there would be immediate consequences this weekend given how close the walls are on the narrow Monaco track.

Read Also:

The issue is gearbox-related but occurs within the wider power unit context, after Aston Martin switched from Mercedes customer engines to Honda works powertrains and started making its own gearboxes.

As it happened, de la Rosa was one of three team leaders invited to Friday’s FIA press conference, moments after Alonso hit the barrier, so he was asked if the two-time world champion’s off was down to the aforementioned technical problem.

“I don't really know exactly what happened, in the sense that it is rear locking, but I don't really know – because I haven't been able to look at the data – if it was related to the downshift or not,” de la Rosa said. “But obviously, it was a massive rear locking issue. He let go of the brakes at one point just to recover, otherwise it would have been a full spin, so he did very well to come out of that with just a little broken front wing [endplate], so that was that.”

Pedro de la Rosa of Spain, Aston Martin F1 Team

Pedro de la Rosa of Spain, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Rather than considering it as one specific issue, de la Rosa views Alonso’s accident as symptomatic of Aston’s wider troubles with car behaviour amid F1’s switch to new powertrain regulations.

“I guess it's all part of the same problem, the driveability, predictability of the car when you brake; the downshift, which affects the brake balance – and then you move it rearwards in a way that it affects the downshift even further,” he added. “I haven't looked at the data, I haven't spoken with Fernando to be honest, but it is definitely not an easy car to drive.

“It's something that we're working [on], driveability, predictability. This year, it is still more challenging for the teams and the power units to deliver a constant torque under downshifting. Drivers are trying to use a very short gear in the apexes just to recharge more the battery, which makes it even worse if the whole downshifting process is not smooth enough, and that's where we are.”

Aston’s struggles are so profound that Alonso’s specific Monaco problem doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, de la Rosa openly stated.

“We're working very hard, but definitely looking at what happened to Fernando, I don't know if it was braking, locking or downshifting first. I don't care about that,” he asserted. “The car is still too difficult to drive, so we still have to work a lot more.”

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
50
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix updates - Ferrari in front as Sergio Perez fire red flags FP2
Next article Why too much energy can become a problem in F1's Monaco GP

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

“Hybrid cars should not be racing” – Fernando Alonso slams 2026 F1 cars as “the worst ever” in Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
“Hybrid cars should not be racing” – Fernando Alonso slams 2026 F1 cars as “the worst ever” in Monaco

Cadillac on Colton Herta’s tricky F2 debut: ‘He wasn’t going to blow everyone away’

FIA F2
FIA F2
Monaco
Cadillac on Colton Herta’s tricky F2 debut: ‘He wasn’t going to blow everyone away’

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream
More from
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso wary of Monaco crashes amid Aston’s “random downshifts”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Fernando Alonso wary of Monaco crashes amid Aston’s “random downshifts”

Fernando Alonso "optimistic" Aston Martin has fixed cockpit issue for Monaco GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Fernando Alonso "optimistic" Aston Martin has fixed cockpit issue for Monaco GP

Aston Martin's plans for F1 2026 after upgrade-free Miami

Formula 1
Miami GP
Aston Martin's plans for F1 2026 after upgrade-free Miami
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin unveils special colour-shifting Monaco GP livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Aston Martin unveils special colour-shifting Monaco GP livery

How Aston Martin is navigating its issues, as Honda plots ADUO updates

Formula 1
Canadian GP
How Aston Martin is navigating its issues, as Honda plots ADUO updates

Why Aston Martin hasn’t updated its F1 car since March

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Why Aston Martin hasn’t updated its F1 car since March

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Roberto Chinchero
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
View more