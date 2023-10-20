Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles
Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says his team "has to do better" to help Lance Stroll as brake fires massively curtailed his United States Grand Prix FP1 running.
Most drivers clocked 23-26 laps during the first hour of running at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, but Stroll could only complete five tours and team-mate Fernando Alonso was limited to 18 laps.
This will prove particularly costly because Aston Martin is trying to validate an upgraded floor and bodywork, plus the sprint race format means the team now moves straight into GP qualifying.
Explaining the FP1 unreliability, team principal Krack said: "We went out for the first run to check the car basically and we had a bit of an overheating issue on the front-left for both cars.
"We had to come in because we saw we had a fire from the onboards."
After an inspection, it was determined that the damage to Stroll's AMR23 was extensive enough to mean repairs could not be completed in time to get him back on the circuit. Alonso did resume, however.
Krack clarified that the issues were unrelated to the new and upgraded components.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
But he urged his team to do better, particularly since the interruptions will further hurt Stroll as he bids to rediscover his confidence in the car after poor form set in particularly following the summer break.
Krack also cited FP1 at Zandvoort and second practice at Monza, where Stroll was twice unable to complete a lap due to power failures, as the team failed to help the Canadian.
In defence of Stroll, Krack continued: "We have not been able to provide a car that is reliable to do the practice sessions that he has to do.… what do you want to do? We have to just get better with this.
"There are also incidences where Lance would say himself, 'I have to do better in here'.
"But, all in all, as long as we cannot provide a consistent car that we can start to learn what you have [with Austin upgrades], honestly how will he go into qualifying now without having done any proper running?
"We need to factor all these things in. We have to do better than this."
Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness
Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey
How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey
Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather
Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Latest news
MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather
MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather
MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage
MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze
Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.