Aston Martin, Honda aim for F1 Japanese GP finish, driver comfort still a concern

Aston Martin and Honda are confident their 2026 Formula 1 car can complete the Japanese Grand Prix thanks to improved reliability, though driver comfort remains a concern.

The Silverstone-based team’s campaign got off to a disastrous start amid F1’s regulatory overhaul as the new Honda engine damaged battery after battery and sparked driver health concerns.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have failed to be classified in either of the first two grands prix this season, with the issue preventing them from completing the full race distance in Melbourne – the Canadian still took the chequered flag but was 15 laps down.

At Shanghai, a reported battery issue took Stroll out of the race after nine laps, but “the problem was not related to vibration”, Honda trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara clarified. Alonso, still suffering from the vibrations physically, threw in the towel 32 laps into the contest.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Lintao Zhang / LAT Images via Getty Images

Honda believes the vibration issue wouldn’t have prevented the AMR26 from completing the race as far as reliability was concerned, and is therefore confident it can do so at the brand’s home Suzuka event.

“You're right in pointing out that we did not finish. Any chance of scoring in the future, you have to finish,” Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack said matter-of-factly. “That remains the objective. I think we made a small step in that direction in China, but not good enough. The objective has to be to finish with both cars.”

“From battery reliability viewpoint, we have made good progress through round one and round two,” Orihara added. “So, from battery reliability viewpoint, we are confident to finish the race. On top of that, the last event, the problem was not related to vibration. That was a separate issue.”

Regardless of reliability, vibrations remain a major issue for drivers, with “permanent nerve damage” feared just three weeks ago. In China, footage showed Alonso letting go of the steering wheel at times, as the two-time world champion reported ‘losing all feeling in his hands and feet’.

Asked about the protocol regarding potentially asking a driver to retire due to health concerns, Krack explained: “It's a complicated subject, because on the engineering side you want to have the right amount of information, the right data to judge, but you do not do these kind of measurements in the race. So you have to rely on what the drivers are saying.

“In this case it was a situation where he felt discomfort and then you have to trust your driver. You cannot just say ‘We don't believe you, keep going’. So I think it's a matter of respect and trust. If your driver says ‘I cannot continue’, you have to act accordingly.

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer of the Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

“And we had this situation where he was in a situation of discomfort. I think Fernando was the first to say that if he fights for the win, he will go for it. I think you do not have to doubt that. But as I said in Shanghai, it was an easy decision to make.”

The regulations are making it hard for Honda to update its flawed power unit – specifications are homologated and therefore frozen, with performance upgrades allowed under the ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) system.

Power units will be evaluated after the sixth, 12th and 18th grands prix of the season. Each time, manufacturers that are between 2% and 4% down on the best engine’s power will be allowed an additional upgrade, while those who are more than 4% down will get two.

Still, Honda believes its battery issue lie within the scope of reliability measures, and action could therefore be taken sooner.

“From regulation viewpoint, if we need to apply some countermeasure for reliability, we can,” Orihara said. “It's difficult to say the plan, but if we need it, we can.”

When that may happen is however “difficult to say”, the Japanese added. “We will see in Miami.”

The first United States race of the season, on 3 May, will be the next round of the season following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi rounds in April.