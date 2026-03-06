Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Formula 1
Australian GP
George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2
Analysis
Formula 1 Australian GP

Why Aston Martin and Honda went public with how dire its F1 2026 situation is

The 2026 F1 season has so far been a disaster for Aston Martin with continuous problems on its Honda power unit, which is suffering excessive vibrations

Roberto Chinchero
Roberto Chinchero
Edited:
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing, Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing, Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

The fuss raised by the Aston Martin Formula 1 team at the press conference held in the Melbourne paddock on Thursday morning has a purpose.

Adrian Newey and Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe told media that the vibrations generated by the Honda V6 are so intense that they even affect the drivers.

"The power unit is the source of the vibrations," said Aston team boss Newey, "and at the moment we can't do anything to limit this effect. The most worrying aspect is that the vibrations are transmitted to the driver's fingers, with the risk of causing permanent damage to the nerves in their hands."

 

These statements were surprising: when it comes to problems, teams are often willing to deny even the obvious. So why did Newey want to highlight the criticality of such a sensitive issue as safety?

Nothing happens by chance.

The first fact is that Honda will have to make significant changes to its engine project and with the regulations currently in force, the problem is not only technical in nature. The first step will be to obtain authorisation from the FIA to begin work for reliability reasons and this should not be difficult.

Read Also:

However, the work required to improve performance will be different. Starting this year, the power unit regulations offer the possibility of using ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities), allowing engine manufacturers in difficulty to make changes to their designs.

But there is a significant problem in Honda's case, as the first evaluation interval set by the FIA is after the sixth race of 2026 - currently scheduled to be Miami on 1-3 May. Although, if the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix are cancelled due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, then round six will be Monaco in June. 

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

There is also another aspect related to the cost cap that regulates power unit manufacturers. In addition to extra hours on the test benches, the ADUO allows for an additional budget above the spending cap.

Yet in Honda's case, the prospect is that it will have to intervene in the project in a much more incisive manner, going well beyond the costs of two corrective measures allowed by the regulations in the event of a performance deficit greater than 4%.

The alarm raised by Honda and Aston Martin is therefore aimed at putting pressure on the FIA.

On the one hand, there is the need to be able to count on a significant increase in the budget to start major interventions on the project, and on the other hand, there is the attempt to bring forward the timetable. The regulations are clear, but invoking safety reasons could push the governing body to make an exception.

Aston's desire to create an exceptional case also emerged during Friday's team principal press conference, attended by Newey.

"Given our numerous battery failures, the situation is quite frightening," he said. "We hope to get through the weekend with both cars on the grid, but at the moment it is very difficult to be certain."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Race our experts! Motorsport.com's F1 Fantasy league returns
Next article Long-run shock in Australia: George Russell and Mercedes tear the competition apart

Top Comments

More from
Roberto Chinchero

FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

Ferrari surprises F1 paddock in Bahrain with new wing behind SF-26 exhaust

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari surprises F1 paddock in Bahrain with new wing behind SF-26 exhaust

Petronas in race against time to homologate F1 2026 fuel

Formula 1
Formula 1
Petronas in race against time to homologate F1 2026 fuel
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin warned of “massive penalties” as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll futures questioned

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Aston Martin warned of “massive penalties” as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll futures questioned

Fernando Alonso reveals when Aston Martin should retire from F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Fernando Alonso reveals when Aston Martin should retire from F1 Australian GP

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Latest news

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Feature

Discover prime content

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

The non-championship F1 champions

Formula 1
By Chris Ellard
The non-championship F1 champions

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
View more