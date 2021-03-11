Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school" Next / Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

By:

One of last year’s biggest Formula 1 talking points was the similarities of Racing Point’s RP20 and the Mercedes W10. With another year under its belt, the Aston Martin rebrand and a green paint job, has anything really changed?

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

Aston Martin’s AMR21 was one of the more impressive cars to be seen during the busy launch period, primarily due to the fact that the team didn’t really hold too much back.

The images shown at the time of the launch and those issued subsequently have done little to hide some of the delicate detailing that some rivals have attempted to conceal. That’s a pretty bold statement to make and in some ways goes to show how lofty the team’s ambitions are.

Having had sight of the world-beating Mercedes W11 for an entire season, has Aston Martin copied Mercedes’ homework again or truly injected its own DNA into the AMR21?

Read Also:

Racing RP20, Aston Martin Racing AMR21, Mercedes AMG F1 W12, front brake duct

Racing RP20, Aston Martin Racing AMR21, Mercedes AMG F1 W12, front brake duct

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

At the front of the AMR21 we see one design aspect that was massively scrutinized during 2020 – the front brake ducts.

The images released by the team suggests that the brake duct design has been carried over from 2020, with the inverted L-shaped inlet still collecting the oncoming airflow to help cool the brakes and create an aerodynamic effect which aids the outwash created by the front wing.

At Mercedes, it has opted to deal with the turbulence created by the front tyre more aggressively in 2021. This is most likely to try to keep that turbulence away from the now narrower floors and has resulted in a bulkier inlet with the wider section now placed at the bottom.

Identity crisis

Aston Martin has made a design U-turn in 2021, opting to return to the periscope-style sidepod inlet arrangement and lower-mounted side-impact protection spars (SIPS) that were a feature of the 2019 challenger.

This arrangement has arrived at the expense of two development tokens but will undoubtedly unlock more aerodynamic performance, allowing the design team to pull the sidepod bodywork much tighter to the car’s internals, while also helping to mitigate some of the losses associated with the narrower floor.

The changes made to incorporate the lower SIPS on the AMR21’s chassis also appear to coincide with a pinched section creating a route along the side of the chassis to the sidepod inlet – which appears to be even narrower than the Mercedes W12, albeit they have very different shapes.

Aston Martin AMR21, Mercedes AMG F1 W12, side pods

Aston Martin AMR21, Mercedes AMG F1 W12, side pods

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

As we can see above, the AMR21’s sidepods have a much more rounded shape than the W12 when viewed from the front, especially around the shoulder section, which means it also has a wider control vane protruding out of it (red arrow).

Whereas Mercedes has opted to connect the horizontal sidepod slat with the main horizontal sidepod deflector, Aston Martin has returned to the solution used in 2019 (blue arrow). That is more akin to what we see Red Bull use – the elements are detached from one another, with the end of the slat hooked over in order to shed a more specific vortex.

When it comes to the sidepods, engine cover and general rear end architecture of the four Mercedes-powered cars, it becomes more obvious just how much the AMR21 and W12 share in common – but how subtly different they are too.

The engine covers of 2021 Mercedes-powered cars

The engine covers of 2021 Mercedes-powered cars

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Mercedes and Aston Martin have clearly been very aggressive regarding how far they’re prepared to push the cooling limits  in order to get the aerodynamic trade-off, with bulges and blisters used to envelope the power unit and its ancillaries. The biggest of those blisters can be found in the central part of the engine cover, around where you’d expect the inlet plenum to be, which has also been rumoured to have been changed for 2021.

Williams and McLaren, the latter returning to the Mercedes family this year, have been slightly less adventurous. That’s not to say that their aerodynamic packages will be weaker as a consequence, but it does mean they have headroom to make improvements in this region.

Mercedes W05 detailing PU106 powerunit installation, turbo compressor arrowed inset

Mercedes W05 detailing PU106 powerunit installation, turbo compressor arrowed inset

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Interestingly, the Mercedes ‘works’ outfit is the only Merc-powered team to use a liquid-air charge-cooler system during the hybrid era, with the teams they supply all favouring air-to-air intercoolers. It’s still unclear at this stage whether this will remain the case for 2021, but with the AMR21 displaying similarly tight packaging to the W12 it could indicate it’s the first to make the switch.

Irrespective of whether the AMR21 features the layout or not, there are arguments for using both types of systems. Mercedes would appear to prefer the symmetrical layout for cooling, packaging and aerodynamic reasons, whereas with the intercooled option, the packaging, design and weight of the whole system is slightly lopsided.

The other major consideration is the length of the boost tract, with the charge-cooling system allowing a much shorter route from the turbocharger to the engine plenum, potentially improving power unit performance as a consequence.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin has also been able to get a token-free upgrade to the gearbox and rear suspension arrangement that Mercedes was particularly proud of last season (below). This essentially flips the wishbone over, with the rear leg mounted as high and far back as is possible, while the trackrod is placed ahead of the driveshaft instead.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This improves the airway passage over the rear of the car, especially the diffuser ramp which since the introduction of the new rules in 2017 has become more of an encumbrance (below).

Diffuser rules

Diffuser rules

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Independent thinking

A new design cue on the rear wing endplate again shows Aston Martin stepping out of Mercedes’ shadow and delineating from its design framework. Not seen on the Mercedes before, or anywhere else in fact, the front corner of the endplate has seen its thickness reduced in order that another upwash strike may be installed in the recess.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

This will undoubtedly have an impact on the airflow in that region and inherently alter the makeup of the tip vortex that’s shed behind it. This development comes as a result of teams continuously looking for ways to recoup some of the losses associated with the banning of slots and louvres in the endplate that the FIA introduced in 2019 and led to an increase in drag.

Using a year-old design clearly gave Racing Point an edge when it came to gaining ground on the midfield but taking the design of a car from a previous year, even the one that won a championship, was always going to place you behind the leaders, such is the rate of progress over the course of the season.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Racing

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The success of the strategy in catapulting Racing Point to the front of the midfield pack perhaps led to the conclusion that Aston Martin would take the same approach for 2021, resulting in a car that looked identical to last year’s Mercedes but with a touch of green paint.

However, with a year to learn and develop a concept that wasn’t technically its own, it is clear Aston Martin has broken that barrier – it’s essentially leapt forward a year, missing a generation in the gene pool and created a car that resembles the 2021 W12 more so than it does last year’s W11. 

It will be interesting to see how Aston Martin fares in the early stages of 2021, and where it will focus its development. Of course, weighing 2021’s ambitions with designing an all-new car for new regulations that will be introduced in 2022 will be a difficult balancing act for everyone.

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school"

Previous article

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school"

Next article

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

21min
2
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

16h
3
MotoGP

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests

14h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

20h
5
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news
F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

21m
Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race
Formula 1

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

1h
How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy
Formula 1

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

1h
Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school"
Formula 1

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school"

12h
Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?
Formula 1

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?

13h
Latest videos
Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
16h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
18h

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
18h

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video 10:27
Formula 1
18h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1 / Analysis

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
18h
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Series resumes for Ispwich 300
Supercars Supercars / News

Series resumes for Ispwich 300

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race

Brad Jones opens up on survival in Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Interview

Brad Jones opens up on survival in Supercars

Bathust: MINI, Holden memories of historic win
Supercars Supercars / News

Bathust: MINI, Holden memories of historic win

Latest news

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title are "old school"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.