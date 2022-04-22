Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off Next / Horner: Honda has fixed Verstappen F1 fuel line issue
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Aston Martin moves F1 floor stay to help with porpoising problems

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has moved the position of its floor stay as part of an effort to overcome the porpoising problems that are impacting its performance.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Aston Martin moves F1 floor stay to help with porpoising problems

The Silverstone-based team has found itself on the backfoot this season, with the performance of its AMR22 being compromised badly by the extent to which it is bouncing on the straights.

Chief technical officer Andrew Green explained at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix that it was having to raise its ride height so much to stop the porpoising that it was costing it up to 0.75 seconds per lap.

It is now the only team that has not scored points this season, and it is still chasing solutions that can help its cause.

The team thinks that a number of factors are coming together to cause so much trouble with the bouncing, with floor flexing one of them.

Ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Aston has tweaked the position of its floor stay to help shift the area that is strengthened.

The team explained: "The lower location has moved forwards to stiffen that part of floor and minimise deflection to reduce ground contact."

Aston Martin AMR22 floor comparison

Aston Martin AMR22 floor comparison

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll reckoned that Aston Martin was being hurt more from porpoising than some other teams because its floor appears to be more fragile, so it is reluctant to run as low as some competitors.

"The lower you can run these cars, the better they are for downforce - but then there's this porpoising," explained the Canadian.

"So it's been pretty bad for us on some occasions. Generally, I think we've been limited with the floor breaking.

"So we have to kind of watch how much we porpoise for those reasons. It looks like the Ferraris and Mercedes can porpoise more than us, so I guess maybe they have a floor that is more robust and isn't as fragile as ours, potentially."

Read Also:

As well as the change to the floor stay, Aston Martin has reverted to its season opening spec of halo-mounted vane and mirror sidepod stay. The team believes the solution is better for the higher downforce requirements of the Imola circuit.

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off
Previous article

Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off
Next article

Horner: Honda has fixed Verstappen F1 fuel line issue

Horner: Honda has fixed Verstappen F1 fuel line issue
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel suggests F1 future depends on Aston Martin's progress Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Vettel suggests F1 future depends on Aston Martin's progress

Stroll says Aston's "shocking" changes help keep faith in F1 project
Formula 1

Stroll says Aston's "shocking" changes help keep faith in F1 project

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

Latest news

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues that are slowing Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues that are slowing Hamilton

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
15 h
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.