Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The new floor stay that hints at Alpine's weight-saving push Next / Alfa Romeo: Rival teams "played games" with FIA to raise F1 weight limit
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double-points F1 finish - Krack

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack admits that the team didn't find any extra performance at Imola, despite scoring points for the first time in 2022.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double-points F1 finish - Krack

After an awful weekend in Australia that saw four crashes, the Silverstone bounced back at the Emilia Romagna GP to earn eighth place with Sebastian Vettel and 10th with Lance Stroll.

After the race, Vettel said his result was like a victory given the struggles of the team thus far in 2022. 

However, Krack says that the team simply took its chances and made the most of the difficult conditions over the weekend, and thus the top 10 finishes did not reflect any great leap in performance.

"We're happy, obviously, because we managed in difficult conditions on Friday and today to bring the car back in a better shape than it is by pace," he said after Sunday's race.

"So I think the drivers and the team did a very good job there, in timing the stops right, in putting into action what we have learned yesterday from dry running.

"Mixed conditions or difficult conditions is where we thought we need to use our chances as best as we can. And I think in a normal dry race, it would have been very, very difficult for us.

"I don't think that there is more pace in the car than previously. If you look carefully into the sprint, we were having to defend hard. There was no chance we were going to finish in the top 10 yesterday.

"Alli n all, I'm satisfied with the first points of the season. But we have a long way to go, obviously. So we smile today, and tomorrow we work hard for the future."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Krack admitted that the result was a big boost for the team after a troubled start to the season.

Before the start of the grand prix, he reminded everyone in the camp that the car had performed well in the wet on Friday, and thus there was a chance of enjoying a competitive afternoon.

"Australia was obviously very hard for all the people that worked really, really hard at the factory. We had no spares anymore.

"So before the race we had a briefing with all the team. And we were saying we had similar conditions on Friday. And we did a very good job on Friday in my opinion, drivers and team, to bring the car higher up than it really was deserving to be.

Read Also:

"Then we said, okay, today's the same. So we start in P13 and P15, and maybe in the conditions if we do a job without mistakes, others might make some, then there is a chance to score.

"And it was a very good reaction from all the team who were super ready, super prepared, back in Silverstone in mission control, and also here.

"It was a great team effort today. And it was nice that we tried to make it happen like that, and then it does happen. It doesn't work, always to be honest.

"I think we had a track that was probably suiting us a little bit, and the conditions were helping. And I think we learned quite a lot from the sprint with the soft tyres that we could apply."

shares
comments

Related video

The new floor stay that hints at Alpine's weight-saving push
Previous article

The new floor stay that hints at Alpine's weight-saving push
Next article

Alfa Romeo: Rival teams "played games" with FIA to raise F1 weight limit

Alfa Romeo: Rival teams "played games" with FIA to raise F1 weight limit
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Latifi is struggling so much with the F1 2022 Williams
Formula 1

Why Latifi is struggling so much with the F1 2022 Williams

Porpoising like a "virtual barrier" to Aston Martin's F1 progress
Formula 1

Porpoising like a "virtual barrier" to Aston Martin's F1 progress

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel

Vettel suggests F1 future depends on Aston Martin's progress Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Vettel suggests F1 future depends on Aston Martin's progress

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

Latest news

Magnussen no longer has weight of F1 title dream on his shoulders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen no longer has weight of F1 title dream on his shoulders

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

The F1 philosophy shift that has helped Alfa Romeo push on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 philosophy shift that has helped Alfa Romeo push on

Schumacher: New Sainz Ferrari F1 deal was ‘obvious step’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: New Sainz Ferrari F1 deal was ‘obvious step’

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Prime

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.