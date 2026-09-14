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Aston Martin partner Honda replaces F1 power unit boss

Honda has made a leadership change at the top of its Formula 1 engine programme

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Aston Martin's engine partner Honda has replaced the project leader of its Formula 1 power unit programme as it aims to claw its way back into contention.

On Monday the Japanese manufacturer announced engine development leader Tetsushi Kakuda is set to be replaced by his current assistant Yoichiro Fukao, effective on 1 October. Honda Racing Corporation said the move was part of a "planned transition" but also added the aim was to "accelerate" the development of its power unit.

"Honda Racing Corporation will implement a change in the leadership of its F1 Power Unit (PU) development programme, effective October 1st, 2026, with the aim of further accelerating PU development and ensuring a smooth transition to the next generation of engineers," Honda said in a statement.

"Yoichiro Fukao, currently serving as Assistant LPL (Deputy Leader of the F1 Project, Head of the Software Division), will assume the role of LPL (Large Project Leader), succeeding Tetsushi Kakuda, who has led the PU development to date.

"This organisational change is a planned transition designed to ensure the reliable transfer of technical expertise to the next generation of engineers."

Tetsushi Kakuda, HRC, at the 2023 Japanese GP

Tetsushi Kakuda, HRC, at the 2023 Japanese GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Honda has suffered a horrid start to the brand-new 2026 era, struggling for performance and reliability that has qualified it for additional development help. By implementing the leadership change now, Honda hopes to capitalise on the development of an overhauled power unit for 2027.

"Following the introduction of the new regulations in 2026, and with further regulatory changes expected from 2027 onwards, Honda aims to establish a robust development framework and deliver a highly competitive PU by transitioning to the new structure at an early stage," Honda added.

Following a disastrous start to 2026, Honda was afforded additional power unit help in May, beyond the original ADUO system. But over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, there have been further talks between FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Aston Martin's Lawrence Stroll and Fernando Alonso over what else could be done to help the struggling manufacturer.

One suggestion is to further revisit the ADUO upgrade system designed to help a manufacturer falling behind, with both Mercedes and Red Bull Ford Powertrains being open to more tweaks. 

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