Subscribe
Previous / Alfa Romeo F1 appoints Key as technical director Next / Piastri: Spanish GP race struggles a reality check for McLaren F1 team
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Aston Martin plans Canada upgrade as F1 development push ramps up

Aston Martin will bring an upgrade to the Canadian Grand Prix, but remains confident it is not falling behind rivals in Formula 1’s development war.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Silverstone-based team endured a challenging Spanish GP last weekend as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll ended up finishing behind both Mercedes and Ferrari in the fight to be Red Bull’s closest challenger.

With its rivals having introduced major upgrades to their cars over the past two races, Aston Martin’s lack of performance could suggest that it has been overtaken in pace terms as it has been slow itself to introduce updates.

That situation comes after Alonso urged his squad to step up its introduction of upgrades if it was to maintain its position in regularly fighting for podiums.

Team principal Mike Krack says Alonso is right to put pressure on the team to deliver more, but insists plans are in place for improvements to come.

“He is right to ask us and push us for that,” said Krack. “There will be something coming in Canada. It will be a step.”

While Mercedes and Ferrari are both convinced they have moved forwards in form to change the competitive order in F1, Aston Martin thinks it is premature to think that the order has changed behind Red Bull.

Krack cites the fact that, while Aston Martin certainly struggled in the opening stint in Barcelona on soft tyres, things seemed to stabilise when everyone switched to harder compounds later in the race.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, with Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, with Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt rivals’ upgrades had shuffled the pack, Krack said: “No, I don't think so.

“Because when we look later in the race, when we had the hard tyres on for example, we were completely in the game again compared to the competitor.

“So, we really need to understand what's happened in the beginning there. It went obviously overcast very quickly, from very sunny to overcast, which we thought would help the soft tyres.

“But we need to understand why there was this difference in competitiveness at different times of the race.”

Krack also believes that the order in Spain did not directly reflect the pace of the top teams, as Alonso’s chances in the race were heavily compromised by an off in the Q1 qualifying position that damaged his floor and left him unable to challenge for the front row.

Speaking about if he felt Barcelona had shown where the current teams line up in pace terms, Krack said: “I think it is too early or too easy to say that, because we have not seen the full picture in qualifying.

“It's something that is similar to how it is in the beginning of the year, when we say we need three races to see where we are really.

“Now it could well be that others have made a bigger step. But our early analysis so far doesn't reflect that.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo F1 appoints Key as technical director

Piastri: Spanish GP race struggles a reality check for McLaren F1 team
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim  Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes

Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

LM24 Le Mans

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026 Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe