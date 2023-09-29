Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has declared a loss of £53m for the 2022 season, an increase of almost £9m on the deficit accrued the previous year.
The team made a bigger loss despite upping its turnover from sponsorship and prize money by over £32m, with the numbers reflecting an overall increase in costs in the first year of the new regulations.
Following a reorganisation, the team now operates under the banner of AMR GP Limited, which is a subsidiary of AMR GP Holdings Limited, although the headline numbers across the two entities are in effect the same.
Figures released to the public domain this week show that AMR GP generated turnover in 2022 of £188,728,000, up from £150,438,000 in 2021.
The overall cost of sales, a measure of what the team actually spent to go racing, rose to £152,046,00 from £107,735,000.
With administrative expenses and other income such as government grants taken into account, that resulted in a loss for 2022 of £52,915,000, compared with £43,332,000 in 2021.
Overall staff costs for the group were listed as £54,983,000, an increase of around 10% on the previous year.
Aston Martin logo on the nose
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The group declared an overall headcount of 504, with 81 people in administration and 423 employed in “design, production and technical,” up from 401 in 2021, reflecting the team’s ongoing expansion.
In a reference to the substantial investment in the new facilities at Silverstone, the company noted that “as of December 31 2021 the group was committed to capital expenditure of $64,985,490 relating to the development of the Aston Martin F1 Campus.”
The marketing contribution to the F1 team from the Aston Martin Lagonda road car company for 2022 is listed as £19,208,000, which was down by £844,000 on the previous year.
One intriguing detail is that in 2022 the team paid Falcon Racing Services Inc $1,835,000 for the provision of the racing services of Lance Stroll, an amount that was actually $225,000 less than in 2021. Falcon in turn provided $1,125,000 in sponsorship income in 2022.
The company also made it clear that like other F1 teams it is now broadening its horizons with the recently created Aston Martin Performance Technologies division, which “takes our learnings from the racetrack and applies them to real world problems.”
It added that the new entity “took on its first contract during the year [2022] and has a robust pipeline of opportunities as part of its future growth plan.”
Related video
Mercedes: W14 upgrades still worth it despite new F1 car direction in 2024
The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan
Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings
Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings
Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing
Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Latest news
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen
WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen
Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard
Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
How football has posed difficult questions for F1
How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.