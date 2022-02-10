Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut Next / Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

Aston Martin reveals AMR22 Formula 1 car with updated livery

Aston Martin has become the first team to reveal its physical Formula 1 car ahead of the new season after unveiling the AMR22 on Thursday afternoon.

Aston Martin AMR22
Aston Martin AMR22
1/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
Aston Martin AMR22
2/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
Aston Martin AMR22
3/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
4/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Lawrence Stroll, Team principal Aston Martin Racing
Lawrence Stroll, Team principal Aston Martin Racing
5/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
6/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
Aston Martin AMR22
7/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin Racing AMR22
Aston Martin Racing AMR22
8/8

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Luke Smith
By:

The new car was presented in an event at Aston Martin's Gaydon headquarters in the UK ahead of its on-track debut tomorrow during a filming day at Silverstone.

The Aston Martin AMR22 features an updated livery, replacing the pink elements of former major sponsor BWT with lime green, and sports an aggressive new design in line with the updated regulations for this season.

It is the first proper look at a 2022 F1 car after Haas opted to reveal its design via renders, while Red Bull's RB18 launch was completed using a show car.

Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were on hand to help unveil the car on Thursday ahead of their second season together as teammates.

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel joined Aston Martin for the 2021 season, scoring one podium finish as the team finished seventh in the constructors' championship.

Aston Martin has undergone some senior management changes over the off-season. Former team principal Otmar Szafnauer has left the team, with his role being taken by former BMW motorsport chief Mike Krack.

The team has also brought in a new major sponsor in the form of Aramco, whose logos feature prominently on the new AMR22 car on the rear wing, airbox and front wing.

"We are continuing our journey to the summit of Formula 1, the most prestigious and competitive racing series in the world - and we want to win," said team owner Lawrence Stroll.

"But we know winning isn't easy. That's why we have a five-year journey and plan to keep climbing and get to the top.

"To win in Formula 1, everything has to be just in the right place, and a lot of moving parts have come together. The sport is constantly evolving, and unless you evolve with it, you will be left behind."

Aston Martin AMR22

Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

"When it comes to hopes for the season, I do not think anyone really knows what to expect," added Vettel. "There are new rules and of course all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right. Everyone wants to win, me included, and no one would be in Formula 1 if their dream was not to win. I am no different.

"The main thing is to keep moving forward and moving up. This is only year two of a five-year plan, so we are still quite near the start. But this team has big ambitions and big plans, and I am hugely excited to be a part of that."

Stroll will enter his sixth season in F1 this year, and was optimistic the updated regulations would offer the team a chance to make a big step forward.

"This is not only a big opportunity for Aston Martin, but also for all the teams," said Stroll. "We just have to believe that we have done a better job and I know that everyone involved is working unbelievably hard to give Seb and me the best chance.

"At the same time, we have to be realistic heading into the new season. Our main aim is to move nearer the front than we were last year. That would be progress. As Seb said, it is impossible to know where every team will be until we all get on track, and even then you might not know who has really got it right until qualifying in Bahrain.

"Aston Martin has some really clever people so I am optimistic we can make good progress this year."

Following the filming day on Friday, the Aston Martin AMR22 will enjoy its first extended run-out in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23-25 February.

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Previous article

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Next article

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
All the F1 launch dates in 2022
Formula 1

All the F1 launch dates in 2022

Norris had "little chats" with F1 rivals before signing McLaren extension
Formula 1

Norris had "little chats" with F1 rivals before signing McLaren extension

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Formula 1

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime
Formula 1

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Latest news

F1 2022 cars will have go-kart feel, reckons Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars will have go-kart feel, reckons Aston Martin

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin

Aston Martin reveals AMR22 Formula 1 car with updated livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals AMR22 Formula 1 car with updated livery

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
4 h
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.