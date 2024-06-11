Aston Martin says "premature" to think it's on top of F1 car issues
Aston Martin cautioned that having both cars in the top eight in Formula 1's Canada Grand Prix is not an indication that it is on top of its balance problems yet.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Watch: Canadian GP Race Review - Wet and Wild Vs Cool and Calm
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Lance Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel on F1 now
Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags
Rahal: Big IndyCar teams pack “huge advantage” with extra hybrid running
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
How Red Bull has taken another leap with F1’s rear wing trend
Prime
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments