Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

Just a week after Aston Martin announced that Red Bull's head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows would be joining the team as its new technical director when his current contract runs out, it has now revealed that it has captured Alessi too.

Alessi's new role at Aston Martin will include leading and managing the team's aerodynamics department. He begins working for the team on Thursday.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "Two weeks ago we announced the hiring of Luca Furbatto as our new engineering director, who will start work for us in due course.

"Last week Dan Fallows' forthcoming arrival as our new technical director was also made public.

"Today, Andrew Alessi is added to the impressive list of our senior technical/engineering hirings, as head of technical operations. Ours is a great team, and it always has been.

"Many times this year we have said: 'This team has always punched above its weight; now it has the weight with which to punch harder.'

"That is absolutely true – and expert and experienced new arrivals such as Luca, Dan and now Andrew represent proof that we are building the technical/engineering strength in depth that we need in order to deliver that harder punch."

Alessi said his decision to leave Red Bull and move to Aston Martin was prompted by his belief that the Silverstone-based team was putting in place the foundations to be successful.

"Like everyone in and around F1, I have seen and been impressed by the evident ambition of the team I am joining, led as it is now by Lawrence Stroll, and I am very much looking forward to working with Otmar Szafnauer as well as the very capable technical- and engineering-focused members of the senior management team," he explained.

"Now is a fantastic time to be joining a team that is growing fast, and I am ready to get stuck in straight away so as to contribute to the process of making the significant aerodynamic and operational improvements that we need in order to win consistently in the future."