Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

ARCA
ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing

Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite
Formula 1 Williams launch

Aston Martin signs Breitling as official watch partner: Launches special-edition Navitimer

Aston Martin has announced a multi-year partnership with Breitling, launching a special-edition green-and-lime Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Add as a preferred source

Aston Martin has announced the release of a special-edition Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43, as the Silverstone outfit welcomes the Swiss luxury watchmaker as a new partner.

Breitling has joined Aston Martin as its official watch partner on a multi-year deal. To kick off the beginning of the new collaboration, the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has been unveiled. The timepiece incorporates the racing green that the British team is famous for and the lime green accents seen on the car.

The design features a lightweight titanium case and a carbon fibre dial. The open sapphire-crystal caseback shows the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01. 'One of 1959' is engraved on the back - a nod to when Aston Martin made its debut in the championship.

"Our pursuit of a World Championship demands partners who match our ambition," Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

"Today, we're proud to welcome Breitling to the team. Beyond a shared heritage, we are united by values that drive everything we do. The precision, craftsmanship and engineering excellence we pursue at Aston Martin Aramco are lived and breathed by Breitling. We look forward to working together."

 

Breitling CEO Georges Kern added: "Aston Martin builds cars that are as much about presence as performance. We share that same heritage of iconic design: every line, finish, and proportion has purpose. Nothing is left to chance."

Aston Martin chief executive officer Adrian Hallmark also commented: "Aston Martin and Breitling have crossed paths at key moments in design and culture. The partnership is a perfect showcase of excellence, design mastery and performance, something that is integral to everything that Aston Martin puts its name to."

The Breitling logo will appear on the Aston Martin AMR26, which will be unveiled on Monday 9 February, as well as on the team kit. The watch is available for pre-order at a price of £8900.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why closing speeds are no longer a big worry with 2026 F1 rules
Next article Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Sebastian Vettel reveals what he asked himself when F1 pressure started “taking over”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Sebastian Vettel reveals what he asked himself when F1 pressure started “taking over”

Michael Schumacher's first race-winning F1 car sells at auction for seven-figure sum

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Michael Schumacher's first race-winning F1 car sells at auction for seven-figure sum
More from
Aston Martin

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Aston Martin suffered four-month delay with 2026 F1 car design

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Aston Martin suffered four-month delay with 2026 F1 car design

Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Latest news

Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

ARCA
ARCA ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme