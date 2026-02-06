Aston Martin signs Breitling as official watch partner: Launches special-edition Navitimer

Aston Martin has announced the release of a special-edition Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43, as the Silverstone outfit welcomes the Swiss luxury watchmaker as a new partner.

Breitling has joined Aston Martin as its official watch partner on a multi-year deal. To kick off the beginning of the new collaboration, the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has been unveiled. The timepiece incorporates the racing green that the British team is famous for and the lime green accents seen on the car.

The design features a lightweight titanium case and a carbon fibre dial. The open sapphire-crystal caseback shows the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01. 'One of 1959' is engraved on the back - a nod to when Aston Martin made its debut in the championship.

"Our pursuit of a World Championship demands partners who match our ambition," Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

"Today, we're proud to welcome Breitling to the team. Beyond a shared heritage, we are united by values that drive everything we do. The precision, craftsmanship and engineering excellence we pursue at Aston Martin Aramco are lived and breathed by Breitling. We look forward to working together."

Breitling CEO Georges Kern added: "Aston Martin builds cars that are as much about presence as performance. We share that same heritage of iconic design: every line, finish, and proportion has purpose. Nothing is left to chance."

Aston Martin chief executive officer Adrian Hallmark also commented: "Aston Martin and Breitling have crossed paths at key moments in design and culture. The partnership is a perfect showcase of excellence, design mastery and performance, something that is integral to everything that Aston Martin puts its name to."

The Breitling logo will appear on the Aston Martin AMR26, which will be unveiled on Monday 9 February, as well as on the team kit. The watch is available for pre-order at a price of £8900.