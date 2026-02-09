Aston Martin signs multi-year deal with AI coding agent firm ahead of 2026 launch event

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has announced a multi-year partnership with AI coding agent company Cognition.

As the Silverstone outfit enters a new era of regulations in the championship, it states that it will use Cognition to "perform software development tasks autonomously".

Aston Martin managing director, commercial, Jefferson Slack said: "As Formula One enters a new era, we are delighted to have Cognition join the team as a Global Partner. Operating at the forefront of software engineering innovation, Cognition brings cutting-edge technology that we look forward to utilising across Aston Martin Aramco's existing infrastructure."

Cognition president Russell Kaplan added: "At the highest level of competition, engineering quality wins. Racing demands reliability, speed, and flawless execution. These are the environments we build for every day, and why partnering with Aston Martin Aramco is such a natural fit."

The announcement coincides with Aston Martin's launch event, when it will unveil the livery of its 2026 challenger. The AMR26 will be the first of the British team's cars to be designed by Adrian Newey, who joined as managing technical partner in 2025 and will also serve as team principal in 2026.

"I became a team principal towards the end of last year," Newey said in an Aston Martin Undercut interview when asked if designing a car as a team principal changed his mindset.

"In many ways, to me, it's simply a title. The role within the team is to try to provide a direction, an ethos, a culture, that we all work by. I try to lead by example, where possible. But really, it’s about developing everybody; we're trying to develop at all levels so that we're working well together, which then means we'll get the best out of each other."

Aston Martin's launch event starts at 19:00 GMT.