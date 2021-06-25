Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton Next / McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

By:

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has signed Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows as its new technical director.

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Fallows has been at Red Bull for 15 years, having originally joined the Milton Keynes-based outfit back in 2006 as team leader in the aerodynamics department.

In 2014, Fallows was the subject of a legal dispute, after McLaren believed it had signed him to join its squad before believing he was enticed to remain at Red Bull.

In the end, the matter was settled privately between team bosses Christian Horner and Ron Dennis, and Fallows was duly appointed as Red Bull's head of aerodynamics.

Horner said, however, the contract release won't be "for a couple of years".

"I'm not going to go into great detail, but it certainly won't be within the next couple of years," he said.

However, with Aston Martin launching a major recruitment drive, Fallows has been lured to the Silverstone squad and will fit in as part of a revised structure there.

Andy Green, who had been Aston Martin's technical director, is moving into a new role as chief technical officer to help oversee the team's progression.

Green will be in charge of performance director Tom McCullough, plus new arrivals Fallows and engineering director Luca Furbatto, who has been signed from Alfa Romeo.

Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer said the aim of the new structure was to help put in place the foundations the team needed to be able to aim for title glory in the longer term.

Read Also:

"Everybody at Aston Martin aims to win grands prix and world championships, and this new and improved structure we have created mirrors that of the most successful teams in F1 today," he explained.

Red Bull will keep Fallows until his current contract expires and are hopeful it will not impact on its 2021 title hopes.

Team boss Christian Horner was clear that Red Bull would miss Fallows, and suggested that his replacement would come from an internal promotion rather than the squad looking elsewhere.

"It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing and I would like to thank him for his contribution towards the team's successes," said Horner.

"We do however recognise that the chance to take on the role of technical director within an F1 team is an appealing next step in his career. In turn, this move creates exciting internal progression opportunities as we look to the future and draw from the wealth of talent within the wider team."

shares
comments
Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

Previous article

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

Next article

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

56 min
2
World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

41 min
3
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

2 h
4
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

37 min
5
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Latest news
How Ferrari is staying calm over tyre a problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over tyre a problem it can't yet solve

1m
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

19m
Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

34m
Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

56m
What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
1 h

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract talks are underway 00:34
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract talks are underway

Formula 1: Hamilton - F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP 06:42
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Hamilton - F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP "premature"

Formula 1: Bottas - 'Completely false' to think Mercedes relationship is broken 00:46
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Bottas - 'Completely false' to think Mercedes relationship is broken

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

Sergio Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long" Styrian GP
Formula 1

Sergio Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
Supercars Supercars

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
22 h
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

Latest news

How Ferrari is staying calm over tyre a problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over tyre a problem it can't yet solve

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 ahead of Gasly, Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.