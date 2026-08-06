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Aston Martin unveils new limited-edition Glenfiddich whisky

Aston Martin and Glenfiddich have launched a limited-edition 16-year-old single malt whisky

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team and its official partner Glenfiddich have unveiled a new limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky.

Marking the second year of a multi-year partnership originally established in November 2024, the Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One Team 16-Year-Old Limited-Edition Release No. 2 has been officially launched.

According to the press release, the new project centres on the similarities between the methodologies of Aston Martin managing technical partner and team principal Adrian Newey and Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman.

"What I find most compelling about Adrian’s work is that the defining performance often comes from what you cannot immediately see," Kinsman explained.

"Behind every Aston Martin Formula 1 Team car are hundreds of small decisions, carefully refined to create a seamless whole. The same is true in whisky making.

"For this expression, I combined the influence of five distinct cask types, each contributing its own character, texture and depth. The art lies not in the individual components, but in bringing them together in a way that feels perfectly balanced."

Aston Martin car tech detail

Aston Martin car tech detail

Photo by: Ronald Vording

The 16-year-old whisky is matured across five specific cask types. The maturation process combines bourbon barrels, port pipes, Oloroso sherry casks, wine casks and a final touch of Fino sherry butts.

The resulting single malt is bottled at 43% ABV. According to the official tasting notes, the spirit features a nose of rich stewed fruits with floral top notes, a palate of buttery toffee sweetness counterbalanced by dry oak tannin, and a long-lasting oaky finish. 

This comes amid a difficult season for the Silverstone outfit. Having arrived at the season opener in Melbourne with major issues on its 2026 machinery, Aston Martin waited 10 rounds before introducing a B-spec car to the recent Hungarian Grand Prix. 

As a result, it sits 10th in the constructors' championship with one point, only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac F1 Team.

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