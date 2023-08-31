Subscribe
Previous / F1 Form Guide: Italian Grand Prix Next / Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is already using the findings from developing its 2024 grand prix car to continue upgrading its current AMR23 machine “deep into the season”.

Matt Kew
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The FIA cost cap and Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions that limit wind tunnel and CFD hours push teams to start early on the development of a new car rather than immediately spend their way out of trouble.

With the ATR having reset on 1 July, Aston Martin has lost 20% of its aero testing time - down from 40 wind tunnel runs to 32 - to reflect its climb from seventh place in the constructors' standings to third.

Since the development of its AMR24 is well underway, the team say the new car is now influencing the upgrades being brought to the 2023 machine, which Aston is still pushing "reasonably hard".

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough explained: "Obviously, the 2024 car, you have to start pretty early.  

"The understanding of our philosophy of car really is 18 months old and continuing.

"Of course, you're always tuning your philosophy to try to be as competitive as possible. There are lessons that we're learning, developing the '24 car, that we can transfer to the '23 car.

"Obviously, what we see at the track is always weeks, months behind the development side. But we're still trying to develop the car reasonably hard this year, with some parts coming.  

"We're still able to transfer some of the learning from '24 to this year's car. And there's still a lot of races still to go this year."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Erik Junius

For the Dutch GP last weekend, in which Fernando Alonso finished second to Max Verstappen, Aston Martin brought a heavily revised floor. 

In FP1, it also trialled a small 'bowtie' rear winglet mounted behind the diffuser - an element that will feature again later in the campaign.

Read Also:

McCullough says these new parts reflect Aston Martin's plan to develop "deep into the season" as it has margin to push updates even within the constraints of the cost cap.

He said: "We still have quite a few parts coming, actually. Obviously, a lot of the parts, they take weeks and months to come to the track.  

"But the actual development in the wind tunnel and CFD is obviously tailing off, but sometimes you find bits on the AMR24, our next year's car, that you can translate to this year's car.  

"Cost cap-wise, the budget margins there for us to do that. So, we're still hoping to bring bits quite deep into the season."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Form Guide: Italian Grand Prix

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Formula 1
Italian GP

Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

Formula 1
Italian GP

Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win

Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win

Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe