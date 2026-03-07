Aston Martin warned of “massive penalties” as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll futures questioned

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard is confident that Honda and Aston Martin will bounce back from the difficult start to the 2026 season, but warned they will likely incur "massive penalties".

The former Red Bull driver pointed to the cost cap as a big hurdle for the Silverstone outfit and its power unit supplier.

"Well, the last time we had this sort of difficulty was when Honda provided an engine to McLaren, and that relationship did not end well," Coulthard explained on the Up To Speed podcast. "And what was the misfortune for Honda and McLaren's relationship then became this successful period with Red Bull.

"They will bounce back, but with massive penalties because they're going to have to go through the budget cap to develop that engine into something that is operational and capable of giving that team an opportunity."

Coulthard gave his thoughts about how Aston Martin's drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll should handle the situation.

"I think how you operate as a driver in these situations is you have to focus on your job," he continued. "You don't design the engine, you don't design the car. You've got to trust in the people around you.

"But what I think it is, and we can all accept, this is the last chance saloon for Fernando Alonso. Once his Aston Martin journey is done, he's not going to Ferrari. He's not going to Red Bull. He's 45, as brilliant as he is, and we've got tremendous respect for him, this is the final year or the final two years of his career.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"Lance Stroll, what do you think he's going to turn around and say, 'Oh, I'm going to go and drive for another team.' First of all, who would have him? And second of all, he's not going to say that. So, he'll just keep doing what he does until they eventually get a winning car."

Coulthard's co-host Naomi Schiff added: "Well, we know who certainly will have him. It's his dad, Lawrence Stroll. And that's going to be one person who more than anyone else, will be very frustrated.

"They've invested so much money into this new team with the new facilities that they've invested in recently, new wind tunnels, bringing in personnel from around the paddock who have a lot of experience and are highly sought after.

"So they've thrown a ton of money at this, being able to get Adrian Newey on board. All of these things that sort of put them in a great position, and then unfortunately, they've turned up with this engine that just doesn't work.

"So I can imagine that the pressure is on. I believe that Andy Cowell headed over to Honda to see what they can do and speed up the process of getting these things back on track. But yeah, a very dismal note for Aston Martin to be starting on. We'll have to wait to see how that one evolves this weekend."

After facing challenges which minimised their running in pre-season testing, Aston Martin continued to struggle during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Stroll's car encountered an engine issue, which prevented him from driving in FP3. As a result, the Canadian driver was unable to take part in qualifying, but he has been granted permission to compete in the race. Alonso qualified in 17th and Stroll will start from 22nd.

