"At least a two-stop": George Russell and Lewis Hamilton expect Barcelona GP to be hard on tyres

High tyre degradation at the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix will create small differences between the three compounds and considerable strategic variation during Sunday's race, according to pole winner George Russell.

Friday's long runs over FP2 demonstrated that the medium compound was dropping off at around three tenths per lap across the opening 10-12 laps of a stint, before dropping off further once beyond that threshold.

Pirelli's decision to opt for a softer grade of tyres at this year's Barcelona race, picking the C2, C3, and C4 compounds, has produced higher-than-expected levels of degradation. The small pace deltas between each grade of tyre also means that there won't be a significant difference between the compounds used.

Barcelona's plethora of high-speed and longer-radius corners has put greater energy into the tyres, making it much more difficult for the drivers to manage their temperatures over a lap, let alone a full stint. Russell says that even the softest of the three, the C4, will likely be used in the race - and that the indications are of a two-stop race at minimum.

"I think closer to a three than a one," Russell responded to a question from Motorsport.com about the expected strategy on Sunday.

"I don’t think a one-stop is going to be possible at all. It’s not clear what the best tyre is; it’s quite interesting, on a track surface like this, all three tyre compounds look quite similar. That was the case last year.

"Everybody was running the C3s and the C2s last year, and obviously with the C4 this year, it still looks not a bad race tyre.

"So, there’ll be a lot of variation, but I don’t think a different tyre will make that much of a difference."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton, who joined Russell on the front row of Sunday's grid after surprising with his final Q3 effort, said that the level of degradation was double what Ferrari had expected.

It may be that a handful of teams will experiment with a three-stopper if they cannot demonstrate a clear improvement in tyre degradation from Friday's FP2 session; Arvid Lindblad's 16-lap run on the medium tyre demonstrated a seven-second drop off between his first lap on the C3s and his final effort prior to pitting.

It was an easier ride for the top teams during FP2, but there was still a considerable per-lap time loss as none of the tyre compounds could produce repeatable lap times - even over short stints. This will be worse in traffic, as the dirty air from the cars in front will exacerbate the effect of overheating in the tyres.

Thus, it would not be unreasonable to suggest that some teams may prefer to make an extra stop rather than get caught in traffic.



"The deg was like double than what we expected," Hamilton confirmed. We came into the weekend with an expectation of whether what the tyres are going to be, and for us, we had twice the amount of deg.

"It will be interesting to see if that’s improved going into tomorrow, but yes, it’s going to be at least a two-stop."