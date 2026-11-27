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Audi appeal against Yuki Tsunoda dismissed – here’s why

Yuki Tsunoda retains his 10th place in the Italian Grand Prix after Audi challenged the restart procedure at the FIA’s International Court of Appeal

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 5:59 PM

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Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

More than two months after the Formula 1 race at Monza, the result has finally been confirmed. Audi believed that Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda – who was given the opportunity to stand in following Isack Hadjar's wrist injury and Liam Lawson's subsequent promotion – deserved a time penalty for a potential restart infringement.

Following Charles Leclerc's heavy crash, there was a standing restart at the Temple of Speed, with Tsunoda initially heading towards the left side of the grid and therefore the wrong grid spot. After a late manoeuvre towards his actual grid spot, an extra formation lap followed.

The sporting regulations stipulate that a driver who caused an extra formation lap must start from the end of the pitlane. Failure to do so could result in the offence being punished with a stop-and-go penalty. In Tsunoda's case, he started from the grid as normal, but the stewards decided to take no further action over the incident after the race.

It was enough for Audi to challenge the matter at the International Court of Appeal (ICA). Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg finished 11th and 12th behind Tsunoda at Monza, and given the battle with Haas for seventh place in the constructors' championship, any additional point would have been welcome for the brand with the four rings.

However, Audi will definitely not gain that extra point from the Monza race. During the race weekend in Qatar, the International Court of Appeal announced that while Audi's initial request to appeal was deemed “admissible”, the appeal itself was subsequently “dismissed on the merits”.

The full explanation of this decision will take longer to arrive. In the interests of expediency, the ICA always communicates its decision first, with the full reasoning only being released at a later stage.

The ICA simply refers back to the FIA's original decision (document 69), which is still deemed valid. In that document, the stewards accepted Racing Bulls' defence and added that Tsunoda could not have known at the time that he was being considered the cause of the extra formation lap:

“Further, Article B5.9.4 goes on to specify that if a driver who causes the extra formation lap and is then able to start the extra formation lap, he must enter the Pit Lane at the end of the lap and start from the Pit Lane. It is only then, if the driver fails to do this, that the mandatory penalty of a Stop and Go penalty is imposed.

Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“In other words, the penalty is for failing to come into the Pit Lane and start from there. The penalty is not for causing the extra formation lap, if indeed, he caused the extra formation lap in the first place.

“A critical issue emerges here, in that in order to comply with the requirement to enter and start from the Pit Lane, a driver would need to know that he was the cause of the extra formation lap. The team representative quoted situations where extra formation laps have been commenced due to extraneous circumstances such as the position of a photographer etc. In this case, no message was sent to the team or the driver, advising them that they were the cause of the extra formation lap.

“The team, based on the fact that the car was positioned within its starting grid box in compliance with the regulations, had, in our determination, no reason to instruct its driver to enter and start from the Pit Lane.

“Accordingly, irrespective of whether or not the driver directly caused the extra formation lap, the team and driver were unaware that they were being considered as the cause, therefore we determine that we are unable to impose a Stop and Go penalty in this case, and decide to take no further action.”

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