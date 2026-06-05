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Audi CEO responds to F1's V8 plans: “We don’t have problems with V8 engines”

CEO Gernot Dollner says Audi is not opposed to V8 engines under F1’s next regulations. For Audi, maintaining the efficiency and sustainability is more important than the number of cylinders

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Edited:
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Although 2026 only marks the first season under the new Formula 1 technical regulations, extensive discussions are already taking place behind the scenes about the next regulatory cycle – formally scheduled to begin in 2031, but one that could be brought forward if sufficient support exists.

Both FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali have spoken positively about the prospect of V8 engines running on sustainable fuels, combined with a much smaller electrical component.

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In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Domenicali explained that F1 should become less dependent on OEMs when shaping future regulations, although he stressed that broad support from manufacturers remains crucial for the sport.

That raises the question of whether Audi – which entered F1 with a strong sustainability-driven vision – could also accept a potential switch to V8 engines in 2030 or 2031.

“Yes, why shouldn't we accept that? I mean, the Nuvolari has a V8 so we don't have problems with V8 engines,” Dollner said, referring to the new hybrid supercar that Audi officially launched on Thursday.

“But you have to see that in the overall context. To just pick one question of a regulation is not really answering the overall question of where do you want to go with the regulation. The FIA is leading the process, we are part of that process, and I'm very optimistic that the outcome will be a good one.”

Gernot Dollner, Audi CEO

Gernot Dollner, Audi CEO

Photo by: Audi Sport

According to Dollner, it is even more important for Audi that the engine remains turbocharged, as efficiency is a crucial pillar of the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer’s long-term vision.

“That's definitely more important than talking about the number of cylinders. That's crystal clear from an Audi perspective. We prefer turbo due to the efficiency aspect. That is more important than the number of cylinders.”

The Audi CEO also stressed that F1’s future regulations cannot be reduced to a discussion about cylinders alone. In his view, the broader vision for the sport matters more.

“Talking about Formula 1 regulations, the most important aspect for Audi is that we keep the idea of being sustainable and having a regulation that has energy efficiency in the focus as a main pillar of Formula 1 regulations.”

Why Audi is not surprised by F1's changing direction

Audi is not surprised by the way F1’s long-term outlook appears to have evolved over recent months.

When the four-ring brand committed to F1, it did so amid a strong push towards electrification. However, Domenicali has argued that the automotive industry has shifted course since then and is placing greater emphasis on the combustion engine.

Changes for the 2027 power units are under discussion

Changes for the 2027 power units are under discussion

Photo by: Honda

It is a view shared by Dollner, who acknowledged that Audi itself has also adjusted what were initially very ambitious electrification targets.

“In the automotive industry there was a global push towards electrification. Now we have a little bit of a backswing, but to put that into perspective, on the long end we will still see more and more electrification in the world,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com.

“But for the next one or two, maybe three decades, we will still see combustion engines in high performance cars. That's for sure.

“Formula 1, with the sustainable fuels, is showing that you can have a combustion engine and be sustainable at the same time. I'm not surprised by that discussion.”

In fact, this direction is directly reflected in Audi’s corporate strategy.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“When I became responsible for Audi as CEO, there was a decision within Audi to go all electric by 2032, and we also changed our strategies. They are being more realistic in that approach to be more flexible.

“So, flexibility in the technologies, combustion engine, plug-in hybrids, battery electric is our path to the future and we will need regional differences to meet the customer requirements.

“And so, a little bit it's the same in Formula 1. You have to see where the trend is but definitely hybridisation, sustainability will play a role and that's in line with our strategy.”

That means a V8 engine could be acceptable for Audi, provided that the bigger picture – and the FIA-led process behind it – develops in the desired direction.

“We trust the process and we believe that the result will be a regulation where Audi is able to tick all the boxes.”

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Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
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