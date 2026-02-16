Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

The Audi Formula 1 team has announced that Formula 2 race winner Ralph Boschung has joined the outfit as its development driver.

The 28-year-old driver previously announced that he had retired from racing on social media in 2024; however, he will now take the role alongside British driver Freddie Slater.

The Swiss driver previously raced in F2 between 2017 and 2023, clinching a race win in his final year in the championship with Campos Racing.

The German outfit launched its Driver Development Programme at the end of January 2026, which will be directed by former F1 driver Allan McNish.

“To be entrusted with finding the cornerstones of the future Audi Revolut F1 Team is a great honour and a responsibility I am very passionate about,” said McNish. “This brand is built on a history of 'Vorsprung durch Technik', and that philosophy must apply to our young drivers as much as to our cars.

“We are not just looking for raw speed; we are looking for the resilience, intelligence, and team-driven mindset that defines a future Audi champion. Our goal is to build a pathway that turns potential into precision and performance on the world stage.

“I am thrilled to begin this work and identify the first generation of talent to join this ambitious project."

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley added: “Investing in the champions of tomorrow is a key pillar of our Formula 1 strategy. The Audi Driver Development Programme is a clear statement of our long-term commitment to youth and our ambition to be competitive.

“With Allan McNish, we have a director who not only has an incredible track record in motorsport but also embodies the spirit and dedication of our operations. Under his leadership, this programme will be integral to our vision for 2030, our goal of building a winning team and shaping the future of Audi in Formula 1."