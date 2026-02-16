Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

General
General
GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

How Elfyn Evans is becoming a Rally Sweden master

WRC
Rally Sweden
How Elfyn Evans is becoming a Rally Sweden master

Why Jaguar's Formula E resurgence ensures Porsche won't have it all its own way

Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Why Jaguar's Formula E resurgence ensures Porsche won't have it all its own way
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Audi has appointed Formula 2 race winner Ralph Boschung as a development driver, joining Freddie Slater as part of its newly launched Driver Development Programme

Lydia Mee
Published:
Podium: Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Podium: Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Audi Formula 1 team has announced that Formula 2 race winner Ralph Boschung has joined the outfit as its development driver.

The 28-year-old driver previously announced that he had retired from racing on social media in 2024; however, he will now take the role alongside British driver Freddie Slater.

The Swiss driver previously raced in F2 between 2017 and 2023, clinching a race win in his final year in the championship with Campos Racing.

The German outfit launched its Driver Development Programme at the end of January 2026, which will be directed by former F1 driver Allan McNish.

“To be entrusted with finding the cornerstones of the future Audi Revolut F1 Team is a great honour and a responsibility I am very passionate about,” said McNish. “This brand is built on a history of 'Vorsprung durch Technik', and that philosophy must apply to our young drivers as much as to our cars.

“We are not just looking for raw speed; we are looking for the resilience, intelligence, and team-driven mindset that defines a future Audi champion. Our goal is to build a pathway that turns potential into precision and performance on the world stage.

 

“I am thrilled to begin this work and identify the first generation of talent to join this ambitious project."

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley added: “Investing in the champions of tomorrow is a key pillar of our Formula 1 strategy. The Audi Driver Development Programme is a clear statement of our long-term commitment to youth and our ambition to be competitive.

“With Allan McNish, we have a director who not only has an incredible track record in motorsport but also embodies the spirit and dedication of our operations. Under his leadership, this programme will be integral to our vision for 2030, our goal of building a winning team and shaping the future of Audi in Formula 1."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Cadillac used fake tyres in wind tunnel testing for F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Sebastian Vettel’s Winter Olympics pass has fans doing a double-take over his headshot

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Sebastian Vettel’s Winter Olympics pass has fans doing a double-take over his headshot
More from
Audi

Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Why Audi has a “very, very long” to-do list after F1 Barcelona shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why Audi has a “very, very long” to-do list after F1 Barcelona shakedown

Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport

Latest news

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda