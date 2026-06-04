Audi F1 car and rare Koenigsegg hypercar craned onto $75million superyacht ahead of Monaco GP

As Monte Carlo prepares for the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix, the attention has been briefly drawn away from the pitlane and towards the marina, where an Audi Formula 1 car and a Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar were craned aboard a 236-foot superyacht.

The moment was organised by Ultimate Superyacht founder Tom Claeren, who has previously placed a Ferrari F40 and a McLaren Solus GT on luxury yachts. Fans have been quick to react to the insane stunt, with the post shared by Claeren receiving over 50,000 likes at the time of writing.

The hypercar and F1 car were placed on the Stella Maris yacht, alongside a sculpture of an F1 car created by French artist Antoine Dulfilho. Built in 2015 and refitted in 2018, the 236-foot superyacht features a luxury spa, a pool, a beach club and a well-equipped gym. Its value is estimated at $75million.

The Koenigsegg Jesko, estimated to be worth between $2.8million and $3million, is powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces an astonishing 1280 horsepower and up to 1600 horsepower when running on E85 biofuel. While it has an eye-watering estimation, the hypercar is highly customisable and limited to a production run of just 125 units, so each one varies in price.

While the Jesko sits proudly on the helipad of the Stella Maris, the Audi F1 car is featured on the beach club deck. Audi joined the F1 grid as a works team in 2026 after taking over Sauber at the end of 2025.

The German marque currently sits ninth in the constructors' standings with two points, after driver Gabriel Bortoleto scored a ninth-place finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The Monaco Grand Prix will take place around the narrow streets of Monte Carlo from 5-7 June.

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday