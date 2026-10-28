Formula 1

Audi F1 power unit division brings back CEO role

Audi announces its latest restructuring as its strengthens the leadership of its Formula 1 engine project

Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 8:54 AM

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi has announced Thomas Fuhr will become CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH, the Neuburg-based division developing its F1 power units.

Fuhr will sit at the head of the Neuburg plant as an addition to the current team, which Audi says will allow chief technical director Stefan Dreyer to "focus fully on leading the technical development of Audi’s Formula 1 power unit".

Meanwhile, COO Christian Foyer will continue to oversee Neuburg's day-to-day operations.

Fuhr is an industry veteran with over 30 years of relevant experience, having served as managing director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains from 2009 to 2012. He also held senior positions at the likes of GROHE and LIXIL, and joins after serving as Chief Technology Officer of Georg Fischer Building Flow Solutions, leading international engineering and manufacturing organisations.

That combination of technical knowledge and organisational experience made him a key target for Audi as it aims to further make strides with its in-house F1 power unit, which debuted this season.

"We have built strong foundations in Neuburg, developing Audi’s first Formula 1 power unit from the ground up," Audi F1 CEO and team boss Mattia Binotto was quoted. "As Thomas understands both the technical challenge and what it takes to build and lead high-performing teams, I am confident he will play a key role by further developing the team and its organisation to make us the best F1 manufacturer. I am very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team."

Fuhr added: "I am proud to join Audi’s Formula 1 project. The chance to help shape Audi’s future in the sport is what makes this opportunity so exciting. The team in Neuburg has developed an entirely new power unit and brought it to the track.

Thomas Fuhr

Photo by: Audi AG

"I want to build on that work by bringing together expertise across the organization and creating the conditions for us to compete at the highest level."

Audi last eliminated the CEO role at its engine division at the start of 2025, when former CEO Adam Baker left the organisation.

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