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Audi F1 power unit facility branded "second to none" by Rob Smedley

Former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley has praised Audi's Formula 1 power unit facilities

Lydia Mee
Published:
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

Photo by: Pirelli

Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley has lauded Audi's Formula 1 power unit headquarters, declaring the German manufacturer's engine department as "second to none".

Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast alongside host Jake Humphrey and former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, Smedley evaluated the grid's progress in the first half of the season. 

While Audi has faced a steep learning curve since taking over the Sauber operation and becoming a works outfit, Smedley pointed to the scale and quality of its powertrain investment.

"Sauber, I mean, they were pretty desperate these last two or three years. They were just awful, there's no other word for it," the former engineer said.

When Szafnauer argued that Audi still owned the team at that stage, so it had good financial backing and decent infrastructure, Smedley added: "They've always had a very good wind tunnel, or have for a long time. But now, if you look at their facility in Germany, the engine facility, the power unit facility, that is second to none, and they're still building and still going on it. 

Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"So, this is a huge project for them. Hinwil as a Formula 1 facility leaves maybe a little bit to be desired. But they're expanding that, and there are plans of where they want to go with it. So, this is a really important project for them."

Audi retained the 2025 Sauber driver line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. After 12 rounds of the 2026 season, the team sits eighth in the constructors' championship with 16 points. Bortoleto is 14th in the drivers' standings with 10 points and Hulkenberg is 15th with six points.

The 13th round of the season, the Italian Grand Prix, will take place at Monza from 4-6 September.

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