Audi F1's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto test new Nuvolari supercar ahead of Monaco GP

Ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, Audi Formula 1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto took a brief break from their race preparations to put the German marque's highly anticipated new supercar, the Audi Nuvolari, through its paces during some hot laps.

Named after the pre-war racing legend Tazio Nuvolari, the limited-production machine is powered by a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine, which produces 1001 PS and can reach a top speed of more than 350 km/h. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

"For me, what truly counts is the overall package - that is, how the car feels, how precisely it responds, and how well performance and drivability complement each other. The Nuvolari really has a lot to offer," Hulkenberg said of the new supercar in an Audi press release.

"It’s exciting to see just how much potential this car has, and the power of the high-performance hybrid powertrain - with over 1,000 PS - is truly impressive."

Bortoleto added: "What stands out immediately is how clean and predictable the car feels on turn-in. There’s basically no understeer, which is impressive given the level of performance.

"The balance stays very neutral and precise, giving you the confidence to carry speed through the corners. You can clearly feel how the different systems - especially the aerodynamics and torque distribution - work together as one."

As a tribute to Nuvolari, the F1 team has added yellow accents to its R26 and Hulkenberg has also introduced a special helmet.

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto qualified in 13th and 16th for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Bortoleto currently sits 15th in the drivers' standings, with his German team-mate in 18th. Audi, which joined the grid as a works team in 2026 after taking over Sauber, is ninth in the constructors' standings.

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday