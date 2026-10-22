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Audi hands F3 runner-up Freddie Slater F1 practice debut

The brand’s protege is set to drive an F1 car for the first time

Ben Vinel

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 3:02 PM

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Freddie Slater, Audi

Photo by: Audi

Audi junior Freddie Slater will make his debut at the wheel of a Formula 1 car with a couple of Free Practice 1 outings in Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

Audi took over the Sauber team ahead of the 2026 season for the German brand’s maiden F1 season, incidentally launching a new driver academy, which has largely rested on Slater’s shoulders.

Previously an Italian F4 and Formula Regional European champion, Slater has lived up to expectations by taking second place in Formula 3 behind Ugo Ugochukwu – the 18-year-old Briton was the highest-placed rookie in the standings.

Ahead of his step up to Formula 2 with Invicta – following in the footsteps of fellow Trident F3 racers Gabriel Bortoleto, Leonardo Fornaroli and Rafael Camara – Slater will be in action in FP1 at the Mexican and Brazilian grands prix, helping Audi fulfill the rules’ young-driver requirements.

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Alpine junior Paul Aron was loaned to Audi on two occasions earlier this season for free practice sessions, and Slater is getting the team’s last two mandatory rookie outings, replacing Nico Hulkenberg and Bortoleto once each.

Freddie Slater, TRIDENT

Photo by: Dom Gibbons - Formula 1 via Getty Images

“Getting behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car at a grand prix weekend is a big moment for me and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid,” Slater said. “I’ve learned a lot this year, and these free practice outings with Audi will be another opportunity to keep gaining on-track experience.

“Being part of the Audi Driver Development Programme has already given me some incredible opportunities, and I am grateful for their trust and support. I’m really looking forward to getting out on track: my focus will be on doing the best job I can, helping the team with its programme and taking as many learnings as possible from both sessions.”

“We have seen Freddie making great progress throughout recent years, both on and off the track; it is the right time for Freddie to step up,” Audi’s racing director and DDP director Allan McNish reckoned. “These appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience of a Formula 1 race weekend, and another chance to continue his development before he steps up to Formula 2 next season. We are looking forward to seeing him in the R26 and supporting him through these two important FP1 sessions.”

Colton Herta in at COTA

Earlier, Cadillac test and development driver Colton Herta will be in action at the United States Grand Prix, driving Sergio Perez’s car. Austin will mark the Californian’s fourth FP1 session of the year, though his latest, in Monza, was cut short by a suspected hydraulic issue.

Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Driving the MAC-26 in front of the American fans at COTA is going to be special,” Herta said. “I have great memories at this track – winning my first IndyCar race here back in 2019 was a huge moment in my career, so stepping into an F1 car on this layout feels like coming full circle.

“I’ve built up a good rhythm with the team through my previous FP1 runs in Barcelona, Budapest, and Monza, so my goal for Friday morning is straightforward: execute the test program cleanly, help the engineers gather good data on the set-up, and hand the car back to Checo with some useful feedback to support the team for the rest of the weekend.”

“The high-speed sweeping section in sector one and the tight, low-speed turns at the end of the lap are a tricky for car set-up, and the bumps always add an extra dimension,” team principal Marcin Budkowski said of the Circuit of The Americas.

“We are looking forward to having Colton back in the car for FP1 on Friday, and we also plan to bring some small floor and cooling upgrades for evaluation. Colton knows this circuit very well from his IndyCar career, so his feedback will be valuable as we establish our baseline for the weekend.”

Currently a lowly 19th in the F2 standings, Herta told Motorsport.com he was still aiming at F1 by 2028, while his plans for next year remain unclear.

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