Audi joins forces with BP for F1 2026 project

Audi has secured a technical partnership with oil and energy giant BP for its upcoming Formula 1 project, which will supply the 100% sustainable fuel set out in the 2026 regulations.

The petrochemicals giant will also supply its range of lubricants and greases to the team through its Castrol brand, and has secured marketing space for BP, Castrol, and its Aral brand which operates in Germany.

BP has been supplying fuel to Audi throughout the development process of its new V6 turbo hybrid powertrain, and will also produce e-fluids - which includes oils and liquids for thermal management purposes - for the hybrid components on the car.

The British brand is currently partnered with Alpine, having linked up with the Enstone team in 2017 after taking over the fuel and lubricants supply from French brand Total, now TotalEnergies.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Audi and BP have always worked together successfully in motorsport," said Audi F1 CEO Andreas Seidl.

"We are delighted that we can take this special partnership to the next level in Formula 1. Audi stands for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and BP and Castrol also aspire to deliver the best technologies in the field of fuels and lubricants. This is a perfect match.

"It is a strong signal for Audi’s future F1 factory team that we have been able to establish this partnership at such an early stage. We sense the appeal of the Audi F1 Project and how many renowned companies want to work with Audi in Formula 1."

The fuel that BP produces for Audi will need to be comprised of proven sustainable sources, as the FIA aims to ensure that the new sustainable fuels offer a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Audi has run with Castrol branding and products before across its varied motorsport past, most recently as the brand supplied lubricants to the Audi DTM cars during the previous Class 1 ruleset. Sub-brand Aral supplied fuel to all competitors during that regulatory cycle, prior to the shift to GT3 cars.

Furthermore, Castrol had also been visible on the iconic Group B Audi Quattro which competed in the World Rally Championship, and the Audi R18 - which won the Le Mans 24 Hours three times.

#7 Audi Sport Team Joest Audi R18: Marcel Fassler, Andre Lotterer, Benoit Tréluyer Photo by: Eric Gilbert

"There will be strong competition in the field of sustainable fuels in Formula 1 from 2026," said Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing – the company which oversees the engine development.

"In view of the high performance potential, it was important for us to start our fuel testing at the end of 2022 with BP as our partner.

"The combustion process is highly complex and can only be optimised by developing the engine in combination with the fuel properties. That’s why at Audi Formula Racing, where we are well advanced with Audi’s F1 power unit development, we use all three single-cylinder test benches allowed by the FIA regulations intensively for fuel development.

"It is impressive how many different fuel variants we have developed to date as we prepare for our 2026 race season. I am convinced that we are perfectly positioned with BP and Castrol.”

Castrol has a long history in F1, having served as the title sponsor of Lotus during 1992 and 1993. It then took its branding to Williams in 1997 after Elf's departure as principal oil supplier, remaining on the car until the end of 2005.

BP was a key supplier of many of F1's British efforts during the 1960s, also frequently seen on track hoardings as the marketing power of the championship grew in the early years.

It then commanded livery space on the Leyton House cars, before later uniting with Jordan and Larrousse. The brand went largely under the radar in F1 until it partnered with Alpine, with its Ultimate brand adorning the space next to the cockpit sidewalls.